ROGERSVILLE — With COVID-19 cases on the rise across the region, Hawkins County Schools will begin the 2020-21 school year on Aug. 17 “in the red” — with most instruction taking place in virtual classrooms over the Internet.
On Monday, the Hawkins County Board of Education approved a revised reopening plan for remote instruction that will be in place at least until Friday, Sept. 11, when the plan will be re-evaluated based on COVID-19 numbers at the time.
Hawkins County, which has the fastest-growing rate of new COVID-19 cases in the region, had a ratio Sunday of 23.87 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population over the previous two weeks. That’s well above the threshold of 10, which was established as the cutoff for starting the school year remotely in the “red” phase.
The next two weeks will be dedicated to parent/student communication with their school; the checking out of necessary technology (laptops etc); back-to-school events; and parent engagement activities via drive-thru and virtual events.
Parents will be notified of these schedules by their students’ school.
“Upgrading E-Learning technology”
While in the “red” phase, schools will limit access to all students on campus, operating on rotating schedules, which will allow a maximum of 25% of students to attend in-class instruction daily.
Hawkins County Schools will employ the remote learning plan, consisting of all teachers instructing students remotely and in-person in a limited fashion.
During a special called BOE meeting on Thursday, Director of Schools Matt Hixson gave the board a rundown of all the new equipment and supplies that have been ordered with the $1.7 million in CARES Act federal funding, including 3,000 Chromebook (laptops) that will be distributed to students.
“Based on the data trends, and in efforts to offer consistent scheduling for parents, we will remain in the red phase through Labor Day week, Sept. 11,” Hixson said. “Prior to that date, we will communicate any potential changes to our operational phase. We have made several adjustments, focusing on the concerns for our students who may not have Internet access and/or consistent support or supervision at home.”
Hixson added, “Under our red operational phase, all instruction shifts to remote learning. We are working with principals and teachers to try to open sections of our schools to accommodate small groups of students who may need Wi-Fi access and/or support with virtual learning, hands-on labs and other support. This may be different at each level between elementary, middle and high school. Schools will determine these schedules and will communicate with you regarding assigned times to attend if necessary.”
The 3,000 Chrome Books that have been ordered have content management and firewall protection along with remote learning software for students.
Hixson outlined some of the other technology needs purchased to help make the transition to online instruction.
Among the items on order are 500 webcams for teachers, cell phone apps that give principals access to their office phones, 20 additional ZOOM licenses for supervisors and 21 outdoor wireless extension units to extend Wi-Fi into all school parking lots from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Still preparing to reopen schools
Hawkins County Schools are also making good use of the CARES Act funds to prepare for schools to reopen under safe conditions.
For example, the nursing department will receive 163 infrared thermometers; more than 9,000 masks; 1,200 face shields; and 20 nursing kits (29 boxes of gloves, 58 medium gloves, 29 large gloves, 100 disposable masks, 100 gowns and 58 face shields).
Also on order are 14,050 disposable small student masks; 75,000 large disposable high school masks for high school students; 10 packages of M-95 masks (10 masks per package); 10 boxes of 50 disposable masks; 50 bottles of hand sanitizer spray; 50 boxes of individual disinfecting wipes; 36 bottles of disinfectant spray; 10 boxes of medium count gloves; 25 of large gloves and 10 of small gloves.
A total of 848 hand sanitizer dispensers and supplies will be disbursed in schools and on buses along with posters reminding students to keep their hands clean.
“Like everyone else in communities across the nation, we are adjusting to the drastic changes in life during COVID-19,” Hixson said. “We have been receiving regular updates about COVID. However, as the medical community learns more about the disease, this guidance changes quite frequently, sometimes day-to-day or even hour-to-hour.”
Hixson added, “As we deal with those ever-changing guidelines, I want to extend to you my thanks for your patience and understanding. I am extremely appreciative of our students, parents, teachers, staff and administrators for their positivity, flexibility and resilience during these trying times.”