ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County Schools announced a new partnership with the national nonprofit DonorsChoose to help teachers tap into a network of 4 million donors to support classroom projects.
Only three Tennessee school systems are currently partnered with DonorsChoose.
Donors who previously have been unreachable by the district can now be utilized through DonorsChoose.
Some donors normally will not allow direct funding applications from individuals or school districts but will donate to DonorsChoose, opening previously closed doors.
“This opportunity affords our educators the ability to add to their classroom experiences for the betterment of our students,” said Director of Schools Matt Hixson. “It will also open doors to the broader community and donors who wish to contribute to the success of educational environments.”
As one of the more than 160 members of the DonorsChoose District Partnership Program, Hawkins County Schools will be able to fully support teachers in the use of the platform, ensure safety and security, and align efforts with the district’s strategic priorities.
Hawkins County Schools will be able to monitor all donated materials, principals will be notified each time a project is funded and receive early notification when there are new “match” funding opportunities.
DonorsChoose is the leading way to give to public schools. Since 2000, more than 4 million people and partners have contributed $1 billion to support 1.5 million teacher requests for learning resources.
If you would like to support a Hawkins County teacher, please visit www.donorschoose.org/hawkinscountyschools.
Donors may click on the Give button or select a particular project.
The first partnership project is to purchase a much-needed commercial mixer for Jaime-Lyn Schmidt’s culinary arts program at Volunteer High School.