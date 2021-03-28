SURGOINSVILLE — Hawkins County rescuers are at the location of a suspected drowning Sunday afternoon near Surgoinsville, where a submerged vehicle was located, as well as a victim in the water outside the vehicle.
Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson told the Times News it's suspected that the submerged vehicle and victim are related, but that hasn’t been confirmed.
The submerged vehicle was discovered on a flooded section of Housewright Hollow Road near the Stanley Valley Road intersection north of Surgoinsville around 3 p.m. Sunday.
As of 4 p.m. the Hawkins County Rescue Squad and Hawkins County EMA were in the process of attempting to recover the victim from floodwaters.
There was flooding across the region Saturday and overnight Sunday due to heavy rain, and Hawkins County rescue agencies had posted cautions on social media urging motorists not to attempt to drive into flooded roadways. The phrase used by agencies is “Turn around, don’t drown.”
The Times News will update this report as more information becomes available.