CHURCH HILL – A Hawkins County woman told police Monday she fended off a would be home intruder with her handgun, protecting herself and two small children from a man who tried to force his way through her door.
The incident occurred shortly after 8 p.m. Monday at a residence on Smith Chapel Road in the Goshen Valley community south of Church Hill.
The 22-year-old woman told HCSO Deputy Mike Allen that she observed a white male run up her driveway onto her porch.
She reportedly opened her door with a pistol in her hand and told the man, who she didn't recognize, to leave her property.
“He tried to push his way into the door and told her he was looking for a guy driving a red car, and he knew he was there,” Allen stated in his report. “She was alone with her two small children. She again showed him the gun and told him she would shoot him.”
The would-be intruder then reportedly ran down the driveway, got into a dark colored Toyota Camry, and drove away in the direction of Goshen Valley Road.
The man was described as a white male about 6 feet tall, 185 pounds with dark hair, a scruffy beard, and wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans. Anyone with information about this person is asked to contact the HCSO at (423) 272-4848.
Charged with child abuse against girlfriend's son
Donovan Wayne Sharp, 33, 4399 Carters Valley Road, Church Hill, was arrested Nov. 27 and charged with child abuse, domestic assault and resisting arrest for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend and her 10-year-old son.
The incident allegedly occurred while the boy was plying with his older brother, and had been running in the living room. According to a report by HCSO Deputy Mike Allen, Sharp allegedly grabbed the boy by the ankles, and pushed his legs apart and up to his chin.
As the mother went to call 911 Sharp allegedly pushed her away from the phone with both hands. Allen reportedly observed red marks on the boy's chest and mother's chest. Sharp allegedly refused to comply when he was being arrested and had to be tasered.
Homeless woman finds truck with keys in it
Deborah Ann Lowe, 48, Whitesburg, was arrested Nov. 13 and charged with theft over $1,000, simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, after she was allegedly found parked in the driveway of a residence on Melinda Ferry Road in a stolen 1995 Chevy Blazer.
Lowe reportedly told HCSO Sgt. Stacy Vaughan and Deputy Daniel DesOrmeaux she was homeless and had been dropped off in Mooresburg, and after a few days she found the Blazer with the key sin it and took it. A search of the vehicle revealed her to be in possession of a pipe and 2 grams of marijuana.
Her passenger, Alan Dale Myers, 51, also of Whitesburg, was also charged with theft over $1,000 and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as a pending warrant for child support.
DUI hit and run at Mel's Diner
Lisa Gail Turnmire, 47, 111 Knights 1 Road, Rogersville, was arrested on Nov. 16 and charged with DUI, leaving the scene of an accident, and violation of the implied consent law after she allegedly fled form a parking lot fender bender at Mel's Diner in Rogersville.
A witness reportedly told HCSO Cpl. Eric Pease that a silver Ford SUV pulled into the Mel's Diner parking lot on Rt. 66 in Rogersville, but the driver never exited the vehicle. As the SUV was leaving it struck the victim's vehicle on the right side, causing damage.
Pease stopped the suspect vehicle at 111 Knights 1 Road and observed the driver, Turnmire, to be unsteady o her feet, have an odor of alcohol, and bloodshot eyes. After performing poorly on field sobriety tests Turnmire was arrested, and refused to submit to a blood or breath test.
Shotgun death threats on Whitaker Road
Caleb Andres Byrd, 23, 173 Whitaker Road, Bulls Gap, was arrested Nov. 17 and charged with aggravated criminal trespassing, unlawful possession of a firearm and driving on a revoked license after deputies responded to a report of a man with a shotgun making death threats at a neighbor's residence on Whitaker Road.
By the time HCSO Cpl. Mark Harrell had arrived Byrd had reportedly left driving a small black Toyota headed toward Morristown. Pease and Detective Ken Sturgill were able to intercept Byrd at the Whitaker Road intersection of Rt. 113 where the conducted a traffic stop.
A black 12-gauge shotgun and four shells were located in the vehicle. His license was revoked due to previous reckless driving convictions in Hamblen County. Based on witness statements and video footage of the incident on Whitaker Road, the deputies arrested Byrd.