CHURCH HILL — A 71-year-old Hawkins County woman told the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday that she’d been scammed out of $2,088 by what was advertised as a German Shepherd selling business based in Texas.
The woman, who resides near Church Hill, told HCSO Deputy Hunter Newton she attempted to buy a dog from the “Princely German Shepherds Home” in Texas.
Following the instructions of a person identifying himself as Michael Snyder, the woman reportedly sent two payments via Western Union in the amount of $798 and $790. She also sent another $500 through a phone application called Cash App.
The woman was then informed that the dog had been sent to Oklahoma, but they wouldn’t give her a tracking number or an airplane number. The scam artists reportedly told her to send more money to fix the situation.
At that point the woman believed she’d been the victim of a scam and contacted police. She also contacted Western Union to file a report there as well.
Accused shoplifter changed pants in public
Justin Ray Herron, 32, 1311 Jarvis Road, Rogersville, was arrested on Aug. 25 and charged with theft, two counts of drug possession and public intoxication at the Rogersville Walmart after store security reported seeing him changing clothes and putting items in his pockets.
Store security said Herron had been at the store for several hours, and was walking around with a knife cutting tags off of items and concealing items in various locations on his person. An employee reportedly took the knife after Herron placed it on the shelf unattended. RPD Officer Andy Banks reportedly observed Herron to have slurred speech and be unsteady on his feet.
Herron reportedly had a different boot belonging to the store on each foot, having left his own shoes in a different department. He had also reportedly taken off his shorts and was in his underwear for a moment before putting on a pair of pants taken from a store shelf. The merchandise that was allegedly found on his person was valued at $97, and he also had 23 blue pills believed to be Alprazolam and one Suboxone.
Accused of extortion and theft against mother
David Wayne Horton, 32, 729 E. Sullivan St., Kingsport, was arrested on Aug. 22 and charged with extortion, theft under $1,000 and vandalism under $1,000 stemming from the theft of an antique birdbath and lawn chairs from his mother, as well as breaking her flower pots — which was reported to Church Hill police in April.
CHPD Detective Kevin Grigsby stated that the mother was initially hesitant to prosecute, but Horton allegedly continued visiting her home while she was at work leaving threatening messages.
Horton had also allegedly left a message showing he had the stolen property in his possession, and left voice mails demanding $200 for the stolen property to be returned. Horton also allegedly threatened to give the stolen property to other people.
Suspect facing second felony evading charge
Bradley Erin Baker, 29, 616 Butchers Valley Road, Rogersville, who was arrested Aug. 18 on a variety of charges related to a high-speed chase in the Beech Creek community, was served with a warrant for a second felony evading arrest while in jail on Aug. 23, stemming from a high speed chase that occurred on July 20.
HCSO Deputy Bryan Sanders reported that on July 20 around 7:30 a.m. he observed an oncoming dark gray Lexus traveling 73 mph in a 35 mph zone on Butchers Valley Road, at which time Sanders activated his blue lights and siren. Sanders said he recognized the driver to be Baker, who allegedly accelerated “in a manner that showed no intention of stopping”.
Sanders later located the Lexus in a cloud of dust in Baker’s driveway, where his girlfriend reportedly admitted she and Baker own the vehicle. A set of brass knuckles was located in the passenger seat, but Baker wasn’t there. He was also charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, no insurance, revoked license and speeding.
Suspect found hiding in a/c vent
Jayson Milton Tunnell, 20, 1767 McKinney Chapel Road, Rogersvile, was arrested on Aug. 25 and charged with possession of a gun by a convicted felon, two counts of drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and evading arrest after he was reportedly found by HCSO deputies hiding in an air conditioning vent when they came to serve an FTA warrant on him.
Deputy Dustin Winter was looking for Tunnell at a residence on Heck Hollow Road where he found Amy Lynn Hall, 31, 119 Austin Mill Road, Rogersville, lying in a bed with syringes scattered on the floor. Hall reportedly stated Tunnell wasn’t there, although deputies located several items belonging to Tunnell, including a backpack that had a gun barrel sticking out of it.
After locating Tunnell in the vent, deputies allegedly discovered a .22 caliber pistol with 15 bullets in the backpack along with a small amount of marijuana and 14 Gabapentin pills. A total of 57 syringes, as well as other paraphernalia, were also located. Hall was charged with filing a false report and possession of drug paraphernalia.