CHURCH HILL — A Kingsport woman is facing 14 charges including possession of meth with intent to deliver after 19 grams of meth in multiple baggies was allegedly located in her vehicle, along with a variety of pills and other illegal items, during a traffic stop for speeding on Big Elm Road Sunday evening.
Shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday, Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Hunter Jones reportedly observed a 2005 Honda Civic traveling 45 mph in a 25 mph zone northbound on Big Elm Road.
Jones reportedly stopped the vehicle at the Ramey Town Road intersection and spoke to driver Samantha LeeAnn Nunley, 40, of 3624 Glen Alpine Road in Kingsport, who reportedly admitted she didn’t have insurance. Upon searching the vehicle, Jones allegedly found an unlocked box on the driver’s side floorboard which contained several bags of meth, a digital scale and a marijuana pipe.
A further search of the vehicle allegedly revealed Nunley to be in possession of several pills including 26.5 pills of eight different types, as well a total of 19 grams of meth, a substance believed to be liquid marijuana, two syringes (one which was loaded), a marijuana grinder, two pipes, a digital scale, several small baggies with residue, and a set of brass knuckles.
Nunley reportedly performed poorly on field sobriety tests and admitted to Jones she had meth and marijuana in her system. Aside from the meth trafficking charge, she was charged with driving while in possession of meth, DUI, possession of a prohibited weapon, six counts of drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, no insurance and speeding.
She was arraigned Wednesday in Sessions Court, at which time her bond was reduced from $75,000 to $25,000. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 14.
Facebook and video help solve burglaries
Christopher Joel Greer, 33, 408 Harr Trail Road, Blountville, was arrested on Aug. 15 and charged with two counts of burglary and two counts of theft over $1,000 stemming from two separate burglaries that occurred in Church Hill this past Christmas Day and Jan. 7.
A manager at Bind Tech/Kingsport Book reported to Church Hill Police Department Detective Kevin Grigsby on Jan. 3 that two men had entered the bay door the previous Dec. 25 and stole 50-75 books valued in excess of $1,000. Greer, who previously worked at a different business in the same facility, was identified via video surveillance of the burglary.
The manager of Frog Properties reported on Jan. 7 that several items were missing from an auto repair shop previously leased to Greer, including a generator, A/C pump and auto parts. Grigsby said it was later discovered that Greer was attempting to sell the stolen items on Facebook.
Nabbed with urine at courthouse
Travis Milburne Bloomer, 39, 2452 Clinch Valley Road, Thorn Hill, was arrested on Aug. 13 and charged with falsification of the results of a drug test after a bottle of urine was allegedly discovered in his boot as he was entering the courtroom side of the Hawkins County Justice Center.
HCSO Deputy Michael Martin stated in his report that as Bloomer passed through the metal detector his steel-toe boots set off the machine. When Bloomer was asked to lift up his pant leg, Martin observed what appeared to be a bottle of urine concealed in Bloomer’s boot.
Bloomer reportedly stated the bottle contained water mixed with coffee, but eventually admitted to Martin that the bottle contained urine.
Unsuccessful shoplifting on meth
Katrina Gail Cutshall, 39, of Mars Hill, North Carolina, was arrested on Aug. 19 and charged with shoplifting, meth possession, possession of Xanax and possession of drug paraphernalia after an employee at the Mooresburg Dollar General Store reported she’d entered and exited the store three times, setting off the security alarm each time.
When HCSO Sgt. Sam Wilhoit arrived at the scene he observed Cutshall to be under the influence of narcotics and uncooperative. When two stolen USB cables, a manicure set and zip lock bags were located in her purse, Cutshall reportedly stated, “They must have fell in.”
Deputy Bryan Sanders also responded to the scene and located Larry Russell Roberts, 40, of Mars Hill, North Carolina, who was seated in a black Lexus that Cutshall had arrived in. A search of the vehicle allegedly revealed the couple to be in possession of 1.8 grams of meth, 2.7 grams of marijuana, 7.5 Xanax pills, pipes and other paraphernalia. Roberts was charged with possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana, possession of Schedule IV narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Pursuit ends in Beech Creek field
Bradley Erin Baker, 29, 616 Butcher Valley Road, Rogersville, was arrested on Aug. 18 and charged with felony evading arrest, DUI second offense, driving on a revoked license, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding 21 over the limit as a result of a pursuit that ended in an open field in the Beech Creek community.
HCSO Cpl. Michael Godsey reportedly observed an oncoming black Lexus traveling at a high rate of speed that crossed over the center lane and was momentarily pointed head-on toward his patrol car. As Godsey attempted to catch up with the Lexus he reportedly observed a cloud of dust at the Simpson Loop intersection where the Lexus, allegedly driven by Baker, had turned. Baker later admitted he was going 70 mph when he turned onto Simpson Loop.
Godsey said Baker was still trying to evade police when he drove into a field and stopped about 300 yards off the roadway. A glass pipe was located on the floorboard which Baker allegedly admitted he’d used to smoke meth and marijuana the day before.
Accused thief found keys in car
Brandon Christopher Dotson, 34, 104 Dotson Lane, Church Hill, was arrested on Aug. 17 and charged with theft over $2,500 after he allegedly admitted to stealing a Honda Accord from a Bulls Gap residence after he found the keys in the ignition.
Deputies responded to a report of a Honda stolen from a residence on Shepherd Drive heading north on Route 66 South. Cpl. Michael Godsey and Adam Bledsoe located the car and reportedly observed Dotson (the driver) start to “take off and evade police” before slamming on the brakes at Cherokee Apartments and attempting to flee on foot.
After being arrested, Dotson reportedly stated he’d gone to the Shepherd Drive residence to locate two men. When they didn’t answer the door, Dotson said he noticed the keys in the Honda and “took off.”