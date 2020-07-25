CHURCH HILL — A Kingsport man is facing five counts of auto burglary, theft over $10,000, and theft over $1,000 after he was allegedly found with items stolen from two work vehicles on Sunday as well as items taken from three vans at that same company in 2018.
Custom Heating and Air of Church Hill reported Sunday that a 2007 truck and its contents had been stolen as well as all the tools and equipment inside another truck at 119 E. Main Blvd.
CHPD Detective Kevin Grigsby subsequently located the stolen truck abandoned on North Central Avenue with all its contents removed.
Video surveillance reportedly captured a blue GMC SUV, as well as a suspect who was later identified as Kevin Dewayne Gillenwater, 2026 Long St., Kingsport.
When police went to Gillenwater’s residence, officers allegedly located items that were stolen Sunday; the GMC SUV, which was reported stolen in Kingsport; items that were taken from the three trucks at Custom Heating and Air in 2018; and a vehicle that was reported stolen in Scott County, Virgina.
Gillenwater was arraigned on Monday in Sessions Court on the new case and Wednesday on the 2018 case. A $30,000 bond was set for all charges, and a preliminary hearing was set for Aug. 3.
High-speed pursuit through multiple fields
Donald Lee Charles Jr., 44, 165 Country Estate Drive, Rogersville, was arrested on July 19 and charged with felony evading arrest, meth possession, and driving on a revoked license among other charges after he allegedly fled from a traffic stop for no taillights on Housewright Hollow Road.
Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Stacy Vaughan stated in his report that Charles fled in a 1989 Ford Ranger east onto Stanley Valley Road, where he exited the roadway and drove in circles through a field before returning to the road, then entered a hayfield. Charles then went to Waterson Gap Road, where he “drove through numerous fields, jumped the embankment and driveway at Horne Cemetery, and jumped the embankment at Donald Charles Road.”
Charles then returned to Stanley Valley Road, where the vehicle became disabled. He attempted to flee on foot before being captured by Vaughan and Deputy Ricky Begley. Begley suffered a cut hand that required stitches during a scuffle with Charles, who was allegedly found with 3.24 grams of meth.
Twin reportedly used brother’s name to avoid arrest
Jacob Matthew Banner, 33, 714 Old Stage Road, Church Hill, was arrested on July 21 and charged with criminal impersonation and identify theft stemming from an incident that occurred on June 1 when he allegedly impersonated his twin brother during a traffic stop in Mount Carmel.
Mount Carmel Police Department Officer Kenneth Light stated in his report that Banner’s brother Jeremy stated that he had received a call from Jacob’s girlfriend on June 1 stating Jacob needed to use Jeremy’s identity so he didn’t go to jail on a Sullivan County warrant.
Jeremy stated that he didn’t give his brother permission to use his name and told him not to, but later learned Jacob was arraigned in Sessions Court under his name. Jacob was additionally charged with driving on a revoked license and speeding from the June 1 traffic stop.
Tree felled in theft of trailer
Peyton Hunter Graham, 26, 548 Pembroke St., Kingsport, was arrested on July 21 and charged with aggravated assault, theft, aggravated criminal trespassing, driving on revoked 7th offense, and no insurance stemming from the Oct. 30, 2019, theft of a trailer that was chained to a tree.
The victim stated that Graham hooked his pickup to the trailer, then cut down the tree to which the trailer was chained. When the victim tried to block Graham’s escape, Graham allegedly drove at the victim and another witness, nearly hitting them.
The victim gave Deputy Billy Begley a description of the suspect and a tag number on the truck, which came back to Graham. When Kingsport police responded to Graham’s address, they reportedly found the pickup and trailer, but Graham wasn’t there.
A fugitive and a half-ounce of meth
Roger Dale Wilson, 38, 3602 Bear Lane, Coeburn, Va., was arrested on July 14 and charged with possession of meth with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia stemming from a traffic stop that occurred after HCSO Detective Zachary England reportedly observed a wanted man riding in the backseat of a vehicle in which Wilson was a front seat passenger.
Jackie Richard Bellamy, 44, Church Hill, was wanted in Virginia as a fugitive from justice. The driver reportedly gave England permission to search the vehicle, during which Wilson allegedly admitted that he had about a half-ounce of meth in his possession.
England reportedly seized 12.7 grams of meth, two sets of digital scales and multiple small baggies from Wilson.
Stolen car, drugs and paraphernalia
Jameson Chrishaun Wells, 33, Bean Station, was arrested on July 14 and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, driving on a revoked license and possession of meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia after Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Lee Cutshall stopped the stolen 2006 Impala Wells was driving on 11-W near Rogersville.
Wells’ passenger, Allison Kayla Little, 35, Mooresburg, was charged with two counts of drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and falsifying the results of a drug test. During the traffic stop, Cutshall allegedly located drugs and paraphernalia including meth, marijuana, a water bong, two glass pipes, a digital scale, and numerous metal spoons, straws and baggies throughout the vehicle.
After Wells was transferred to the patrol car of Trooper David Pierce, a joint was allegedly located in Cutshall’s back seat.
Parolee with syringes and two guns
Jayson Milton Tunnell, 20, 1767 McKinney Chapel Road, Rogersville, was arrested on July 19 and charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license after he was stopped on Old Route 70 for a seatbelt violation.
Tunnell’s passenger, Amber Nicole Arnold, 23, 170 California Road, Church Hill, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. After Deputy Dustin Winter determined that Tunnell’s driver’s license was suspended, he conducted a search and located a .22-caliber pistol in the center console with a loaded magazine beside it, as well as a loaded .25-caliber pistol under the passenger seat.
Winter also allegedly found four syringes in Arnold’s backpack and a used syringe under Tunnell’s seat. Winter also discovered that Tunnell is a convicted felon on parole.