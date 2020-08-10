CHURCH HILL — A Kingsport man who allegedly forced his mother to hit herself in the face during an argument last month was arrested Wednesday on a warrant charging him with aggravated assault and interference with a 911 call.
The alleged assault occurred after the mother reportedly confronted Wesley Charles Harrison about driving a vehicle with crossed license plates. The mother, who resides in an apartment at 370 Silver Lake Road, reported the July 16 assault to Church Hill Police Department Officer Ethan Mays the following day.
Mays stated in his report that the woman told him the argument occurred around 7 p.m., at which time Harrison allegedly stomped on her foot numerous times. Mays reported observing redness on her foot.
The mother stated that Harrison, whose jail book-in sheet lists him at 300 pounds, also allegedly held her down in a recliner, grabbed her wrists and forced her hands to hit her face. Mays reported observing the mother to have a black eye and numerous bruises on her arms and chest.
The mother told Mays that when she attempted to grab her cell phone to call 911 for help, Harrison allegedly took her phone, pinched her nose shut and put his hand over her mouth so she couldn’t breath. She stated that she began stomping the floor with her foot hoping the neighbors would call 911.
Harrison then got off her, stated, “You should be dead” and left the apartment, Mays stated in his report. As of Friday, Harrison remained in the Hawkins County Jail.
Death threats against ex-wife reported
Curtis Henry Spriggs, 59, 405 Market St., Rogersville, was arrested on Aug. 2 and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by an intoxicated person after he allegedly threatened to kill his ex-wife with a gun.
At about 5:26 p.m., Rogersville Police Department officers Cambren Gibson and Josh Byrd responded to a domestic disturbance involving a firearm at Spriggs’ residence. Witnesses stated that Spriggs was in a bedroom with a firearm where he screamed, “This is for you (expletive)” after having made several previous threats to kill his ex-wife, destroy property and “make her suffer.”
When police arrived, Spriggs was sitting on a bed with a .45-caliber Colt handgun beside him. He reportedly complied with police commands and was taken into custody, but not before taking a few last drinks from a can of beer.
False alibi attempt falls flat
William Frederick Daugherty, 38, 125 Post Oak Road, Kingsport, was arrested Aug. 5 on charges including felony evading arrest, DUI, driving on a revoked license, failure to exercise due care, light law violation and open container after CHPD Officer Ethan Mays observed a red pickup lose control while turning from Highway 11-W onto South Central Avenue.
Mays reportedly observed the pickup continue in the wrong lane on South Central at a high rate of speed, and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver, later identified as Daugherty, refused to stop. At one point the pickup pulled into a driveway on Lane Street, turned off its lights, and then pulled back out onto the roadway where it continued its progress in the wrong lane.
Mays discontinued attempts to stop the pickup because of safety concerns, but continued tracking the vehicle from a distance until he found it parked in a driveway on North Avenue.
Daugherty came out of the residence and stated he’d been there sleeping for hours.
A female resident reportedly said that she was an acquaintance of Daugherty and that he had just walked through the door moments earlier. According to Mays, she said Daugherty told her that the police were looking for him and he asked her to say he’d been there for hours and they were asleep. She also turned over a bottle of Fireball whiskey he had allegedly asked her to hide.
Kingsport man charged with stalking
Jeffery Paul Lilly, 31, 121 Lewis Lane, Kingsport, was arrested Aug. 1 and charged with stalking after he allegedly continued to attempt to contact his ex-girlfriend after being told by police on July 18 to cease contact with her or he would be arrested.
Lilly reportedly went to the victim’s residence three times on July 18 and was told to leave several times before being threatened by the Kingsport Police Department with arrest. On July 27, the victim told KPD Detective Abby Ford that she had blocked Lilly’s phone number, but he began calling her from a “No Caller ID” number.
On July 22, the victim had a total of 15 missed calls from No Caller ID as well as a voicemail from Lilly that came from a “No Caller ID” number. Ford also reportedly observed video footage of Lilly ringing the victim’s doorbell.
Screaming, cursing, threatening police
Ladonna Marlene Adams, 30, 424 Carters Valley Road, Rogersville, was arrested on Aug. 1 and charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and public intoxication after she allegedly became aggressive with Rogersville police who responded to a disturbance on Etter Street.
RPD officers Cambren Gibson and Josh Byrd reportedly observed Adams and a male juvenile arguing over a garbage bag. In his report, Gibson said Adams appeared to be under the influence of narcotics.
When the juvenile’s mother arrived on the scene to retrieve her child, Adams allegedly charged at Gibson screaming, cursing and threatening him to the point he was hit by her spittle. Adams allegedly refused to remain a safe distance away from Gibson during his investigation, resulting in her being arrested following a brief struggle.
Pair charged in domestic disturbance
Jasmine Renee Gilliam, 20, 2930 Route 66-S, Rogersville, was arrested on Aug. 1 and charged with felony aggravated assault after she allegedly struck Jacob Whitson twice with a large rock.
HCSO Deputy Kyle Shively responded to a domestic disturbance at Gilliam’s residence, where Whitson reportedly stated Gilliam threw a large rock at him twice, hitting him in the chest and in the forearm. Shively stated in his report that Whitson had a red mark on his chest and a large abrasion on his forearm, and a large rock was located next to a bench at the nearby Cherokee Restaurant and taken into evidence.
Gilliam told Shively that Whitson had pushed her against a pile of cinder blocks and a wall, and she suffered a split nail and red marks on her left arm, upper chest and back.
Whitson, 22, 551 Oak Grove Road, Rogersville, was subsequently charged with misdemeanor domestic assault.