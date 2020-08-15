SURGOINSVILLE — A 65-year-old Surgoinsville woman told police last week that she had been contacted by a bogus Social Security official who said that her Social Security number was being used by Mexican and Salvadorian drug cartels and that she was facing a federal arrest warrant.
The woman told Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Kevin Johnson that on Aug. 7 a man identifying himself as Officer James Henderson with the Social Security Administration called her.
“Henderson” told the woman there had been suspicious activity involving her Social Security number linking to a drug cartel in El Paso in two locations.
He also told the victim her name and Social Security number had been linked to documents in Mexico and El Salvador and that there was a federal warrant for her arrest. She received the initial call from “Henderson” at 3:52 p.m. from (423) 956-1804. When she hung up, the man reportedly called back from the same number.
“(The victim) stated that she did verify her last four Social Security numbers to the subject,” Johnson added. “I did advise her to contact her bank and check on getting an identity theft protection plan.”
Stolen cash recovered after auto burglary
Daniel Allen Cradic, 40, 2586 Route 70-N, Rogersville, was arrested on Aug. 11 and charged with auto burglary and theft over $1,000 after he was allegedly spotted by a woman taking her purse, which contained $1,000 in cash, out of her vehicle.
The victim told Rogersville Police Department Detective Charlie Gibson she observed two white males walking past her vehicle on Circle Drive when a man in a blue shirt (Cradic) reached into the vehicle and took her purse. The second male, Jeffery Dennis Cinnamon, 36, 1900 Route 66-S, Bulls Gap, was spotted by police who responded to the scene, and he allegedly fled on foot into the nearby woods.
When the RPD located Cinnamon, he allegedly struggled with officers and was Tasered. Cinnamon was charged with resisting arrest, evading arrest, and possession of Schedule II narcotics for allegedly having a Suboxone in his pocket. Cradic was later located walking on East Main Street and was arrested. The pocketbook and cash were recovered.
Woman claims she took meth “to bargain with”
Rhonda Lynelie Whitford, 51, 6339 Carters Valley Road, Church Hill, was arrested on Aug. 11 and charged with possession of meth for resale, among other charges, as a result of a traffic stop for an unlit license plate.
After being stopped on Carters Valley Road, Whitford told Deputy Isaac Hutchins she didn’t have a driver’s license but she was almost home. She reportedly consented to a search of the vehicle. Hutchins allegedly located two baggies of meth and a cut straw in a change purse.
Whitford then allegedly said the meth belonged to her ex-boyfriend, who had taken her disability card. She reportedly stated she took the meth “to bargain with him to get her card back.”
Suspect arrested in lug wrench attack
Daniel Ray Whitney, 38, 1144 Old Route 66, Rogersville, was arrested on Aug. 12 and charged with aggravated assault after a man who was beaten with a lug wrench named him as the attacker.
Deputies responded to a report of a man being struck in the head on Pinhook Drive and reportedly found the victim bleeding heavily. The victim allegedly told deputies Whitney had hit him in the head with a lug wrench several times for an unknown reason.
The victim was flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment. Upon being arrested, Whitney refused to make a statement until he spoke to an attorney.
DUI suspect goes off-road
Robert Anthony Boggs, 33, 123 Reser Road, Johnson City, was arrested on Aug. 6 and charged with two counts of drug possession, DUI, driving on a suspended license second offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia after HCSO Sgt. Stacy Vaughan allegedly observed him drive off the road.
Vaughan said he observed Boggs driving a 2019 Nissan Sentra west on Burem Road when he drove into a ditch, through a residential driveway, nearly struck a tree and re-entered Burem Road. Upon stopping Boggs, Vaughan reportedly observed him to be too intoxicated to perform field sobriety tests.
Boggs reportedly stated he thought he was in Erwin and was trying to get back home to Johnson City. He was allegedly found to be in possession of seven Xanax bars, 2.5 Subutex pills and a small amount of marijuana, as well as two cut straws and powder residue on his clothing.
Man accused of attacking mom who “kept his stuff”
Timothy Dalton Holbrook, 22, 5127 Carters Valley Road, Church Hill, was arrested Aug. 9 and charged with aggravated assault after his mother claimed he struck her multiple times in the head and arm and had also choked her.
Deputy Hunter Jones stated the woman’s allegations were corroborated by her daughter. Jones reported that he observed a laceration on the mother’s right arm and redness on her head and neck.
After the incident, Holbrook allegedly fled on foot. He was later located in the trailer park and stated that he acted in self-defense because this mother “had kept his stuff.”