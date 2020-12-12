ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of two antique Volkswagens valued at $12,000 that were apparently taken from a residence just south of Rogersville on Nov. 27 and reported stolen on Dec. 5.
On Dec. 5, Paula Cook of Morristown told HCSO Deputy Mike Allen that she and her 91-year-old father had been previously talking to a woman about selling some old cars that were parked on her father’s property on Route 66-S.
The would-be buyer later drove by the property and noticed two of the vehicles, a 1960 Volkswagen Beetle valued at $4,000, and a 1979 Volkswagen Vanagon valued at $8,000, were no longer in the yard.
The woman told Cook that while she was there a red rollback truck drove by slowly, and then a Toyota Prius stopped across the street and she saw a white male in the vehicle staring at her.
The would-be buyer then reported seeing the Beetle at a residence on South Fork Branch Road and took a photo of it. Allen then went to that location and spoke to the resident, who identified two males who had dropped the Beetle off there five days earlier.
One of the suspects reportedly stated he’d paid $100 for the Beetle and needed to leave it there until he had a place to store it. Cook then made arrangements to have the vehicle returned, but the Vanagon hadn’t been located.
Cook also reported to Allen that the home on the property where the Volkswagens were stolen had been burgled and ransacked, but it wasn’t clear if anything had been taken. As of Friday no arrests had been made.
Marijuana smell leads to 2.2 ounces of meth
Terry Lee Southern, 50, 236 Balch Road, Morristown, was arrested Dec. 10 and charged with possession of meth with intent to deliver, simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving on a revoked license after 2.22 ounces of meth were allegedly located in his vehicle during a traffic stop that was initiated by the odor of burning marijuana.
Deputy Mike Allen stated in his report he was traveling east on Highway 11-E in Bulls Gap when he detected an odor of marijuana coming from one of two cars driving ahead of him, including a 2010 Nissan Altima. Allen followed both when they turned north at Route 66-N, then onto Harmon Street, where the Altima pulled into a driveway.
Afterward, Allen no longer smelled marijuana, so he doubled back and found the Altima stopped at the intersection of Harmon and Route 66-S. Allen again smelled marijuana and made a traffic stop. Aside from the 2.22 ounce package of meth, Southern was allegedly found in possession of 13.8 grams of marijuana and another 3.5-gram baggy of meth, as well as $950 in cash and a pipe.
Speeding twice the speed limit in a stolen truck
Parnell Quinn Short, 46, 1260 Slate Hill Road, Mooresburg, was arrested on Dec. 6 and charged with possession of stolen property over $10,000, speeding 70 in a 35 mph zone, no insurance and registration violation after he was stopped by HCSO Deputy Daniel DesOrmeaux on old Highway 11-W west of Rogersville for speeding.
A computer check on the 2004 Chevy pickup Short was driving showed it had been reported stolen out of Bean Station.
Short reportedly admitted that he didn’t have insurance, but upon being arrested for possession of stolen property, he invoked his right to remain silent.
Girlfriend suffers black eye and broken nose
Adam Ross Carpenter, 34, 322 New Life Road, Rogersville, was arrested on Dec. 7 and charged with aggravated domestic assault for allegedly beating his girlfriend during an argument that occurred on Oct. 30.
The victim reportedly told HCSO Deputy Stephanie Bolognese she’d been involved in a verbal argument with Carpenter that evening about her being called into work. The victim stated Carpenter had been drinking, and when she went to bed he came in and began hitting her in the face, leaving her with a black eye and a broken nose.
The victim was advised by Bolognese to obtain an order of protection and subsequently moved out of the residence.
Crash results in DUI, other charges
Eric Lee Hooker, 41, 1866 Route 66-S, Bulls Gap, was arrested on Dec. 10 and charged with two counts of leaving the scene of an accident, DUI, and four counts of drug possession after he reportedly struck some mail boxes, continued on, and hit a tree on Route 66-N near Cedar Valley.
HCSO Deputy Bryan Sanders reportedly responded to the crash and located Hooker walking on Stock Creek Road about a half-mile from Cedar Valley. Sanders reportedly observed Hooker to be unsteady on his feet with slurred speech and dilated pupils, and Hooker had blood on his clothes and chin.
Hooker allegedly stated that he had gone to buy vodka, beer and cigarettes, and a friend was driving when the vehicle crashed, but he didn’t know where the friend was. Upon being searched, Hooker was allegedly found in possession of a small amount of marijuana, Suboxone, Alprazolam, and Sulfamethoxazole. Bloody fingerprints were located on the steering wheel.
Man claiming to be at inmate Bible study charged with PI
James Reed Almond, 31, of Geary, Oklahoma, was arrested Dec. 7 and charged with criminal trespassing, public intoxication and resisting arrest after a homeowner on Phillips Town Road in Bulls Gap reported an unknown male parked in her driveway and refusing to leave.
When Deputy Bryan Sanders arrived at the residence, he reportedly located Almond stuck in the mud in the driveway in a 2021 Toyota Corolla. Almond appeared to be under the influence and reportedly stated he was there “for an inmate Bible study” and he ordered Sanders to “get the .... off my holy ground.
Almond then reportedly used his right hand to pull his eyelids open and repeated, “It’s me.”
Almond allegedly resisted when Sanders attempted to cuff him, but was quickly subdued.