SURGOINSVILLE — A Florida man accused of leading the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office on a 120 mph pursuit was scheduled for arraignment Monday on charges including felony evading arrest, speeding and a stop sign violation.
HCSO Deputy Billy Begley stated in his report that shortly before 1 a.m. Friday he observed a white 2021 KIA run the stop sign turning westbound from Fudges Chapel Road onto Highway 11-W in Church Hill.
The driver was later identified as Jordan Patrick Scholl, 26, of Cooper City, Florida.
Begley reported that he attempted a traffic stop at the Bradley Creek Road intersection, but the driver continued west at 120 mph.
“The vehicle finally stopped at Highway 11-W at Stoney Point Road,” Begley said. “At that time, I gave several commands for the driver to exit his vehicle and to show his hands.”
Begley added, “The driver, identified as Jordan Patrick Scholl, was yelling profanity and daring officers to come up to his vehicle. After 20 minutes of trying to get Jordan to exit the vehicle he finally stepped out of the vehicle, and I was able to place him in custody without incident.”
Scholl spent the weekend in the Hawkins County Jail with no bond set pending his arraignment in Sessions Court on Monday.
Phony computer techs scam elderly woman
A 72-year-old Rogersville woman reported to the HCSO on Saturday that she had been scammed out of $2,033 after responding to a message that her computer needed to be worked on.
The woman told HCSO Cpl. Michael Godsey the people she allowed to work on her computer remotely were logged in for a couple of hours.
The woman stated that she didn’t give the company any of her banking information, but when she checked her bank account she discovered that $2,033 had been withdrawn without her permission.
Felony evading suspect arrested in his yard
Eldred Clyde Henley Jr., 50, 266 Butcher Valley Road, Rogersville, was arrested on Sunday and charged with felony evading arrest, illegal backing, no insurance, crossed tags and speeding.
HCSO Cpl. Michael Godsey stated in his report that around 3 a.m. he observed a 2011 Chevy AVO on Butcher Valley Road stop at the crest of a hill near the Burem Road intersection and then drive in reverse up a blind hillside and turn around.
Godsey said when he attempted a traffic stop the vehicle accelerated to 68 mph in a 30 mph zone and attempted to turn into his driveway but instead ran into a ditch and into his yard.
Henley attempted to exit the vehicle when officers ordered him to the ground. He complied and was arrested.
HEC presses charges for hot-wired meter
Tony Curtis Cupp, 41, 295 Byrd Creek Road, Sneedville, was arrested on Friday and charged with destruction and interference with utilities after Holston Electric Cooperative contacted the HCSO about electricity theft on Poor Valley Road.
Deputy Ed Rodriguez stated in his report that he met an HEC representative at the Poor Valley Road residence where the back of the meter was jumped by copper wire to provide electricity to the house. One of the occupants of the house stated Cupp was staying there temporarily and had tampered with the meter box on July 20.
The witness told Rodriguez that she and another male staying there “were not going to take the rap for what Tony did.” HEC stated it wanted to press charges.
Public intoxication suspect allegedly took drugs into jail
Brandi Gail Albright, 42, 161 Reynolds Hills Drive, Rogersville, was arrested Friday and charged with introduction of drugs into a penal facility as well as possession of heroin, meth, Alprazolam and drug paraphernalia after the HCSO found her “passed out” on the side of Choptack Road near Rogersville.
Deputy Kyle Shively stated in his report that after a lot of effort he was able to awaken Albright, who admitted to using heroin and Subutex three hours earlier. Upon arrival, EMS medically cleared Albright, who was then transported to jail on her initial charge of public intoxication.
Before entering jail, Albright repeatedly denied being in possession of drugs, Shively reported. A jail officer then searched her purse and found a syringe containing heroin, 1.14 grams of brown powder identified as heroin, 2.11 grams of meth and one Alprazolam pill.