KINGSPORT — Kingsport police cited Hawkins County District 1 Constable William Creasy for failure to exercise due care when, according to an incident report, he backed his patrol truck into a vehicle that had stopped behind him on Big Elm Road.
Kingsport Police Department Officer Matthew Medlin stated in his April 18 report that the accident occurred when Creasy attempted to back up his truck in order to turn on an oncoming vehicle to make a traffic stop.
Medlin further stated that around 8:15 p.m. he responded to the crash on Big Elm Road near the Netherland Inn Road intersection.
Creasy backed into the front end of a Honda CRZ driven by Brianna Calton, 21, Church Hill, Medlin noted in his report.
The report states that the collision caused disabling damage to the Honda, and Calton complained of pain in her hand.
Noise leads CHPD to 1.4 pounds of pot, stolen gun
Logan Ace Herron, 19, 132 Pine St., Church Hill, was arrested on April 21 and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, maintaining a dwelling where narcotics are sold, possession of a firearm during a felony, possession of stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia after Church Hill police seized 1.4 pounds of marijuana and a stolen gun from his home.
CHPD Officer Logan Tate stated in his report that around midnight he responded to a complaint of loud noise and possible drug activity at Herron’s residence, and upon arriving he detected a strong odor of marijuana as he approached the house. Tate reported that as he walked up to the garage, several people fled on foot in different directions and two people entered the residence.
Tate said he located a black box in the back bedroom containing 1.44 pounds of marijuana and two containers of what is believed to be THC wax, as well as a set of digital scales with marijuana residue and baggies. Herron stated that the marijuana and THC wax belonged to him, Tate said. A TNW 9mm AR-style pistol found in the bedroom closet had been reported stolen to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg (N.C.) Police Department, and Herron had $780 in cash in his pocket, the report said.
Barking man admits meth use, police say
Matthew Robert Price, 36, 181 Pinhook Road, Rogersville, was arrested on April 21 and charged with disorderly conduct and public intoxication after a resident of Jackson Road complained that Price was outside “on all fours barking like a dog.”
When Deputy Bryan Sanders arrived at the residence, he reportedly heard Price howling and barking, and Sanders stated in his report that when he announced his presence, Price ran toward him and had to be ordered to stop. Sanders described Price as “fidgety and unable to focus” and said Price barked and howled rather than answer questions.
As Price was being taken into custody he reportedly “squatted” and looked up at Sanders and stated, “Well I had to -- — but I can’t get my tail out of the way so I’m good.” Sanders said Price later admitted to using meth and Subutex.
Car theft suspect found in kitchen cabinet
Kaylea Danielle Campbell, 30, Rogersville, was arrested on April 13 and charged with theft over $1,000, criminal impersonation and possession of drug paraphernalia after she returned a vehicle that had been previously reported stolen and was found hiding in the victim’s kitchen cabinet.
Deputy Daniel DesOrmeaux responded to the victims’ home near Rogersville, where he was told that a woman known to them only as “Christy” had arrived with their vehicle. The victims stated that “Christy” had previously taken it without permission and was in the residence.
DesOrmeaux reported that after locating Campbell in the cabinet, he also found her in possession of five syringes, a baggy with white residue, and a jar with brown residue. Campbell initially presented DesOrmeaux with an I.D. card that had another name and photo.
Boyfriend accused of threatening woman, baby with gun
Randy Delmer Pitt, 33, 2872 Main St., Surgoinsville, was arrested on April 13 and charged with two counts of aggravated domestic assault and unlawful possession of a firearm after he allegedly threatened his girlfriend and her baby with a gun, and then threw them off a couch onto the floor.
HCSO Cpl. Michael Allen stated in his report that the woman told him on the morning of April 13 that when she arrived home the previous day, Pitt was acting strangely and accusing her of seeing other men. The victim stated that Pitt had acted the same way in the past after using meth. She said he was “looking for some black guys he saw in the house with her” and stated if she tried to leave he would shoot her car up with her and her baby in it.
The victim stated that she was seated on the couch with her baby in her arms when Pitt stated there was a black man under the couch touching her rear end, at which time he picked up the couch and dumped her and the child onto the floor. The victim told Allen that Pitt then threw juice on her and the baby and spat in her face. Allen said a loaded .380 handgun was found in the kitchen. An order of protection was served on Pitt in court.