CHURCH HILL — A Hawkins County resident told the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office last week that he had been swindled out of $10,000 by the phony arrest warrant scam.
The 61-year-old Church Hill man told HCSO Deputy Kevin Johnson that he had received a telephone call from a man who identified himself as Cliff Barrett, a state official in Texas.
“Barrett” reportedly told the victim that his Social Security number was tied to some crimes in Texas and that a vehicle registered to the victim had been recovered with blood in the seat and was being investigated.
The victim verified his name and the last four digits of his Social Security number and was told by Barrett that authorities would be at his home in the morning with a warrant.
“Barrett advised (the victim) that he (Barrett) would take care of this issue if (the victim) followed his instructions — and this will prevent bank accounts and property from being seized,” Johnson stated in his report. “(The victim) stated he was instructed to get prepaid Visa cards. (The victim) purchased numerous prepaid Visa cards totaling $10,000 and gave Mr. Barrett access to get the money from the cards.”
Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson has repeatedly stated that under no circumstances will a member of law enforcement contact you to state you are about to be arrested or ask you for money. Upon receiving suspicious calls, always contact your local law enforcement agencies, and never provide personal information or money over the phone, Lawson said.
Mom's order of protection ends with felony gun charge
Joseph Earl Engwiller, 38, Mount Carmel, was arrested Sept. 30 on several charges including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after he was allegedly found in possession of a loaded shotgun in his bedroom after police served an order of protection against him and his girlfriend.
Engwiller, who has a felony conviction as a juvenile, also had access to 21 other firearms in the residence and had the key to a locked gun cabinet. One of the guns was a sawed off shotgun with the serial number removed. Mount Carmel Police Department Chief Ken Lunsford Jr. said Engwiller's mother, who is in poor health, filed the order after Engwiller reportedly told her she would be kicked out of her own house following the death of his father, who is also in poor health and currently hospitalized.
Lunsford said all guns were removed from the premises, and the Department of Children's Services was contacted due to filthy conditions in the residence, which is also occupied by a 16-year-old son. Police also seized drug paraphernalia and ammo as well as a stolen street sign. Engwiller was additionally charged with theft, possession of a gun with an altered serial number, and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Vet blames shooting incident on anxiety, PTSD
Samuel Robert Horne, 51, 272 Payne Ridge Road, Church Hill, was arrested on Sept. 28 and charged with two counts of felony reckless endangerment after he allegedly fired a rifle at neighbors who were mowing on or near his property.
A neighbor and his friend reportedly told HCSO Deputy Isaac Hutchins they were loading a lawn mower onto a trailer when Horne pointed a rifle in their direction and fired two shots. The victims stated Horne's wife then came outside and tried to take the rifle, but Horne pulled away and fired one more shot in their direction.
Horne said he fired two shots in the air and his intent was to scare the neighbors. Horne reportedly stated he had told them to stay off his property, but they wouldn't listen. He also reportedly told police that PTSD from his military service was causing him “really bad anxiety.”
Woman faces felony charge in flashlight attack
Mandy Jane Davis, 33, 406 Market St., Rogersville, was arrested on Sept. 26 and charged with aggravated assault after she allegedly beat her boyfriend over the head multiple times with a large flashlight while he was driving, causing a crash and serious injury to his head.
Davis reportedly admitted to Deputy Ed Rodriguez that she was in a bad mood and started the fight. The victim, Christopher Delph, stated he hit Davis back because he was a having a hard time driving while she struck him. Davis allegedly hit Delph over the head several times with the flashlight until it broke, and then she exited the vehicle.
Delph then continued driving on Ebbing and Flowing Road, reportedly dazed from the beating, and ran off the road into a ditch at the intersection of Bear Hollow Road. Delph then exited the vehicle and staggered away before collapsing near Big Creek. Both Delph and Davis were treated at the Hawkins County Memorial Hospital emergency room.
Shoplifting confession catches store by surprise
Tyler Blake Worley, 32, Greeneville, was cited into Hawkins County Sessions Court for shoplifting on Sept. 24 after he allegedly admitted to HCSO Deputy Dustin Winter that he had stolen a cell phone charger from the Bulls Gap Family Dollar because his didn't work.
A cashier had called Hawkins County Central Dispatch to report a suspicious person harassing customers. Winter found Worley sitting on a bench across the street from the store. Worley reportedly Winters that he was walking to Greene County and had stopped at the store to try to charge his phone, but wound up stealing a charger because his didn't work.
The store employee stated he wasn't aware anything had been stolen, but said Worley had walked to where the chargers are on display and then left. The store's district manager told Winter they wanted to prosecute the theft.