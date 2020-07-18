CHURCH HILL — A Hawkins County man is facing drug trafficking charges after he was allegedly found unconscious on a Church Hill front lawn Monday evening while in possession of meth and 68 pills.
Shortly before 6 p.m., Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jesse Harrell responded to a report of a man passed out in the yard of a residence on Carolina Street. Harrell located Jakob Daniel Berry, 20, 110 Pridemore St., Church Hill, unconscious with two backpacks and other items on the ground around him.
Harrell was initially unable to awaken Berry, whom he described as “in a lethargic state” and “speaking in an incoherent manner.” Eventually Berry began to awaken, although he reportedly “began to drool on himself” and attempted to light a cigarette with a key chain.
Berry was arrested for public intoxication, after which Harrell located a black bag with “Dr. Nasty Red Ball” on it. Harrell stated that the bag contained a small plastic baggy with 3.1 grams of meth, as well as a bottle with 34 Buprenorphine pills.
In Berry’s pocket, Harrell allegedly located a baggy containing another 34 pills believed to be Alprazolam. Berry was charged with possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of Schedule III narcotics with intent to deliver, and possession of Schedule IV narcotics with intent to deliver.
At the time of his arrest, Berry was free on $1,500 bond from an arrest on July 2 for public intoxication, possession of Schedule III narcotics with intent to deliver, and possession of Schedule IV narcotics with intent to deliver.
Upon being arraigned Wednesday in Hawkins County Sessions Court, Berry’s bond was revoked and he was ordered held in jail pending a July 27 preliminary hearing.
ATV stop nets pot, pills and meth
Curtis Dewayne Churchwell, 58, 196 Lynch Road, Church Hill, was arrested July 14 on numerous charges including possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of meth, possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of Schedule II narcotics, DUI, driving on a suspended license second offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving an ATV on the highway and helmet violation after he was stopped by Deputy Hunter Jones for driving an ATV on Woodland Lane.
Churchwell allegedly admitted drinking two to three beers prior to the stop and reportedly performed poorly on field sobriety tests. After arresting Churchwell, Jones searched the ATV, where he allegedly found an expandable baton, a box containing 10 Hydrocodone pills, a marijuana cigarette, and a baggy containing a half-gram of meth.
On the ground near where the stop occurred, assisting deputies also allegedly found a baggy containing 5.6 grams of marijuana, as well as a pipe and a digital scale.
Moonshine located in crashed pickup
Jeremy Ellis Price, 43, 453 Hickory Cove Road, Rogersville, was arrested on July 13 and charged with failure to exercise due care, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to report an accident, DUI, open container and no insurance following a single-vehicle crash on Pressman’s Home Road.
Around 11:30 p.m., Deputy Hunter Jones received a report of a male with slurred speech walking away from a crash in which a 2004 Sierra pickup skidded off Pressman’s Home Road and down an embankment into a thicket.
Jones located Price walking and returned him to the crash scene, where Price allegedly performed poorly on field sobriety tests. Upon searching the vehicle, Jones allegedly located four open jars of moonshine and numerous empty beer cans.
DUI suspect allegedly admits drinking beer, moonshine
Darlene Gott, 47, 531 Mt. Zion Road, Church Hill, was arrested on July 14 and charged with reckless driving, DUI, driving left of center, speeding 21 over the limit, open container and driving an unregistered vehicle after she was allegedly spotted by Deputy Bryan Sanders on Stanley Valley Road driving at a high rate of speed partly in the oncoming lane of traffic.
Upon stopping her, Sanders reportedly observed a strong odor of alcohol on Gott, who allegedly admitted to drinking one a half beers and two cups of moonshine.
Upon searching her vehicle, Sanders allegedly found three cans of Budweiser, one of which was half-full.
“Brighting” a deputy results in two felony charges
Mary Carla Patrick, 48, 2100 Isaac Ave., Church Hill, was arrested on July 16 and charged with felony reckless endangerment, felony evading arrest, reckless driving, evading arrest, resisting arrest, no insurance, driving on a suspended license and failure to dim lights after she allegedly fled an attempted traffic stop around 1 a.m for “brighting” Deputy Hunter Jones.
Jones stated in his report he was traveling east on Ramey Town Road when an oncoming Ford Focus had its brights on, preventing him from being able to see the road. When he activated his blue lights to stop the vehicle, the driver, later identified as Patrick, allegedly began to drive into the right side ditch and accelerate around his patrol car.
Patrick then allegedly accelerated in the direction of Deputy Kevin Johnson, who had also activated his blue lights, forcing him to take evasive action. She then continued on South Holston Drive, nearly striking a vehicle occupied by railroad workers, and didn’t stop until she arrived at her home, where she allegedly fought officers before being subdued.
Meth and a 1-year-old in pickup
James Robert Mayes, 24, of Sneedville, was arrested on July 11 and charged with possession of meth with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia as a result of a traffic stop on Route 31 for improper registration on a Dodge pickup.
The driver, Storm Sharp, was cited for driving on a revoked license, no insurance, registration violation and violation of the child restraint law for improper restrain of a 1-year-old in the vehicle.
As Mayes exited the vehicle from the backseat, Deputy Dustin Winter allegedly spotted a baggy containing approximately .7 grams of meth that Mayes had been sitting on. Mayes allegedly admitted the meth and a cut straw found in the truck bed were his and that he uses meth.
Uninvited landlord charged with PI, trespassing
Lorne Ray Wallen, 52, 1541 War Valley Road, Rogersville, was arrested on July 11 and charged with aggravated criminal trespassing and public intoxication after he allegedly entered his tenant’s residence on Church Street in Surgoinsville while intoxicated and uninvited, demanding rent money.
When Deputy Mike Allen arrived on the scene, Wallen was on the ground with one of the tenants sitting on top of him. The tenant stated that Wallen beat on the door that afternoon, and when the door was opened, Wallen stepped into the doorway and stated they had to pay their rent or get out.
Wallen was then pushed out into the yard and told to leave. He then allegedly came at the tenant again and was knocked to the ground and held there until Allen arrived. When Allen asked Wallen if he were drunk, Wallen allegedly replied, “Hell, yes I am.”