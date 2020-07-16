ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County Mayor Jim Lee announced Thursday he will enact a mask mandate beginning Friday at 11:59 p.m., but police will not enforce it.
Although there will be no police enforcement or legal penalty for not complying, Lee urged citizens to comply with the mandate and wear a mask in public.
Hawkins County joins other Northeast Tennessee counties in mandating public mask use including Sullivan, Washington, Carter and Greene.
"I certainly don't take my decision lightly and I know it is controversial," Lee said. "The governor’s order places mayors in a complicated position. This decision wasn't easy for me to make. Everybody’s frustrated and tired with COVID-19 and wants to have the economy open. The best way to have our economy open and the best way for us to do normal activities is for everyone to wear a mask."
No enforcement in Hawkins County
Gov. Lee's order does allow for enforcement, but Lee said Hawkins County does not have the resources to do so.
"I will not be asking our law enforcement to be burdened with chasing around citizens who don’t have a face mask," Lee added. "We expect that our local citizens will do what most have already been doing for the last few months. Wearing a mask in public will help our economy by keeping businesses open."
Critical of Ballad Health
Lee added that Ballad Health has put East Tennessee mayors in a very complicated and controversial situation, himself especially, by pausing medical admissions and surgical procedures at Hawkins County Memorial Hospital, as well as Hancock County Hospital.
Lee added, "Ballad Health has decided to stop all hospitalizations at our local hospitals. We had a wonderful hospital in Hawkins County with a great staff and best care you could get. We have lost a Level 1 trauma center within an hour of the majority of the county, we have lost a helicopter in our fleet of available aircraft, and now we have lost the ability for patients to be hospitalized locally in Hawkins County and Hancock County. The reason Ballad Health has trouble with staffing is they cannot retain staff. All this means is more work for our EMS, which is already struggling to survive."