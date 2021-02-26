ROGERSVILLE — An elderly Hawkins County man told police Tuesday he was swindled out of between $18,000 and $20,000 by a man claiming to be Johnny Carson’s son who told the victim he’d won a new vehicle.
The 78-year-old victim told Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Lt. James Woods that beginning in November he received calls from a man calling himself “James Carson,” the son of famed late night talk show host Johnny Carson.
“James told (the victim) that he won a vehicle, possibly a Ford Explorer, but the vehicle was in New York and the victim would have to pay the taxes up front, which amounted to $4,200,” Woods stated in his report.
The victim mailed that amount in cash to 116 Prospect Street, Apt. 209, East Orange, NJ.
Three weeks later the victim received a call from “James” stating that the vehicle was ready and would be sent to a local car dealer.
“The caller then asked (the victim) to send money for Tennessee tax, around $2,200,” Woods stated in his report. “(The victim) asked why he had to pay tax on the vehicle again and where did the New York money go. (The victim) then felt he was being scammed and checked at a local car dealer about the situation.”
The victim told Woods that overall he believes he sent between $18,000 and $20,000 to the scammers.
Sheriff Ronnie Lawson advises the public to be aware that legitimate organizations won’t ask you to send cash or gift cards, nor will they require payment to receive a prize.
“Always be vigilant,” Lawson said. “Scammers are constantly thinking of new ways to con money out of unsuspecting victims, and never forget the old saying, ‘If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.’ ”
If you are the victim of a scam, contact your local law enforcement agency or file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission at (202) 326-2222 or www.ftccomplaintassistant.gov.
Normally, these scammers are not even located inside the United States.
Lawson added, “My recommendation to the public is if you receive a telephone call from an out of state number or a number you don’t recognize, simply don’t answer it.”