MOUNT CARMEL — A Hawkins County man who had been wanted on a sealed grand jury murder indictment in connection with the death of a 5-month-old Mount Carmel child turned himself in at the Hawkins County Jail on Friday.
Dominic Michael Antonio Liberto, 24, 133 Maple St., Mount Carmel, was named in an April 19 Hawkins County Grand Jury sealed indictment on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated child neglect and aggravated child abuse.
The indictment alleges that on Dec. 6, 2020 Liberto committed aggravated child abuse by knowingly, other than accidental means, treating Aspen Reese Shepherd, who had been born the previous July 20, in such a manner as to inflict serious bodily injury to the child which ultimately caused the child’s death.
The indictment further alleges that Liberto knowingly neglected Shepherd so as to adversely adversely affect the child’s health ad welfare, resulting in serious bodily injury o the child which ultimately caused the child’s death.
The case was investigated by Mount Carmel Police Department Cody Bussell.
Third Judicial District Attorney Dan Armstrong told the Times News no other information about this case will be released at this time.
As of Monday, Liberto was being held in the Hawkins County Jail on $250,000 bond and is scheduled for arraignment in Criminal Court on Friday.