ROGERSVILLE — A Bulls Gap man who robbed a disabled man at gunpoint almost two years ago to the day in Surgoinsville was sentenced last week to nine years in exchange for guilty pleas to robbery, theft, gun possession and an unrelated drug trafficking charge.
Michael Francis Baggatta, 32, was originally charged with aggravated robbery, theft, and two gun charges after he robbed the man who was attempting to sell some items in the Surgoinsville Car Wash parking lot.
On Feb. 28, 2019, Baggatta and a female accomplice allegedly approached the 61-year-old man who suffers from cerebral palsy at a Surgoinsville store. The victim was known for buying and selling used items to make extra money, and on Feb. 28 he was attempting to sell a necklace and jacket.
The couple lured the victim to the nearby car wash where, according to police, Baggatta tried on the necklace, which the victim offered for $40. Baggatta also asked to try on the victim’s Baltimore Orioles jacket, which wasn’t originally offered for sale, but the victim said he would take $25 for it.
Baggatta then walked away with the items, and when the victim followed and demanded his property, Baggatta displayed the stolen handgun and threatened to shoot the man if he didn’t hand over his wallet, keys and phone.
Baggatta was sentenced in Hawkins County Criminal Court on Feb. 19 by Judge John Dugger to six years for the robbery and a consecutive three years for an unrelated delivery of Schedule II narcotics case dating back to 2018. In addition to the nine year sentence, he was ordered t pay $5,576 in fines and fees.
Other Hawkins County pleas from Feb. 19
Jayson Milton Tunnell, 20, 1767 McKinney Chapel Road, Rogersville, was sentenced to two years suspended and to supervised probation upon completion of a long-term addiction treatment program and ordered to pay $6,161 in fines and fees for two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of Schedule V narcotics, simple possession of marijuana, evading arrest, and driving on a suspended license.
Randall James Wilson, 44, 515 Marble Hall Road, Rogersville, was sentenced to eight years and ordered to pay $7,572 in fines and fees for delivery of meth, driving while in possession of meth, simple possession of marijuana, simple possession of Schedule III narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, tampering with evidence, light law violation, and no insurance.
Timmy Allen Jones, 56, 1567 Grassy Creek Road, Rogersville, was sentenced to six years and ordered to pay $4,724 in fines and fees for two counts of aggravated burglary, vandalism over $10,000, and vandalism over $1,000.
Nathan Garrett Thatcher, 34, 9679 Highway 11-W, Mooresburg, was sentenced to eight years and ordered to pay $7,289 in fines and fees for delivery of Schedule II narcotics, possession of meth with intent to deliver, two counts of violation of the Drug Free School Zone Act, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jamie L. Garland, 34, 325 Cannon St., Kingsport, was sentenced to eight years for possession of meth with intent to deliver, violation of the Drug Free School Zone Act, criminal impersonation and resisting arrest.
Rusty Glenn Savage, 39, 300 Savage Lane, Rogersville, was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days of supervised probation and ordered to pay $1,331 in fines and fees for simple possession of Schedule III narcotics.
Ashley Faye Castle, 28, 722 Campbell Drive, Sneedville, was sentenced to three years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $1,180 in fines and fees for introduction of contraband into a penal institution.