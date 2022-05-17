While being arrested by a deputy with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, a local man caused the deputy to fear for his life when the suspect attempted to take his service weapon, according to an HCSO report.
Deputy Dustin Winter responded to a burglary in process on Monday. Upon arrival, he found two individuals sitting in a vehicle, and he asked them to get out.
According to the report, the male suspect, Billy Burton, 39, originally from Hawkins County, told Winter that he had two knives.
Winter removed a box cutter from one pocket, and Burton reached for a baggy that looked to contain a narcotic.
Winter attempted to put handcuffs on Burton, but Burton pulled away.
Winter deployed his stun gun, which had no effect. Winter chased the suspect on foot and was able to grab him, but during the struggle, the two fell over a barbed-wire fence.
According to the report, Winter drew his weapon, and the suspect grabbed his left arm and attempted to grab the arm holding his pistol.
“The suspect grabbed me by the left arm,” Winter stated. “The suspect then attempted to grab my other arm that was holding my duty pistol. This placed me in fear for my life because he attempted to take my gun. A struggle ensued, and I was able to retain my weapon and secure it in my holster.”
Winter sprayed Burton with pepper spray, but Burton continued to resist, so the deputy used defensive tactics to subdue him.
Once in control, Winter performed a pat-down and found 1.8 grams of methamphetamine and 0.36 grams of heroin. A K9 officer from Hancock County searched the vehicle and found a methamphetamine pipe and a baggy with residue.
According to the report, once he arrived at the jail, Burton spontaneously stated, “he was sorry for acting like that, and he knew (the deputy) was just doing (his) job.”
Burton was arrested and charged with resisting arrest, evading arrest, aggravated assault on an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, sale/delivery/manufacturing/possession of methamphetamine and simple possession of Schedule I.