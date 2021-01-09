ROGERSVILLE — A Hawkins County man who allegedly fired a shotgun in his parents’ kitchen early Thursday morning and threatened to destroy their home if they didn’t “give him the farm” was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and vandalism.
Around 3:30 a.m., Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Michael Allen responded to a report of a domestic disturbance and possible shooting at 993 Carters Valley Road near Rogersville.
The mother of William Starnes Davidson, 27, of that address, reportedly stated he had been drinking and an argument turned physical when he kicked a hole in the wall.
Davidson then reportedly retrieved a shotgun out of the safe, loaded it, and said that he was “going to shoot up the house,” Allen stated in his report.
“As she ran out the door towards the garage, she heard two shots come from inside the house,” Allen said. “Her husband was still in the house with him (Davidson). I then made contact with her husband (who) was walking from behind the house to the driveway.”
Allen added, “(The father) told me that his son had shot the gun into the kitchen twice and was screaming at him to give him the farm or he would destroy the house.”
Davidson had reportedly fled the house prior to Allen’s arrival.
Other deputies who arrived on the scene later found Davidson hiding in the attic of an abandoned house across the street, where he surrendered without incident.
As of Friday, Davidson was being held in the Hawkins County Jail with no bond set pending arraignment in Sessions Court Monday.
Aggravated assault is a Class C felony punishable by 3-6 years.