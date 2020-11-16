ROGERSVILLE – A Hawkins County man was who named in a sealed grand jury indictment last month accused of sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl was served with that warrant Sunday following his arrest for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
On July 1 HCSO Deputy Daniel Desormeaux responded to a open 911 line at a Hawkins County residence where he met the child's parents.
The child's mother stated that the child told her that someone had hurt her.
Desormeaux stated in his report that the mother told him her daughter said “Jeremy” had hurt her the other day, and a few weeks back. The mother stated her daughter had complained of pain in her private area on June 28 and also on that night a few weeks back.
The child was allegedly referring to Jeremy Blake Wilt, 36, 1206 McKinney Avenue, Rogersville, who was staying with that family during the previous weeks.
At the time the case was referred to the HCSO Detective's Division and the Department of Children's Services for further investigation.
On Oct. 1 the Hawkins County Grand Jury returned a sealed indictment against Wilt charging him with one count of aggravated sexual battery, a Class B Felony punishable by 8-12 years if convicted.
Wilt was wanted on that sealed indictment warrant Sunday when he crossed paths with the HCSO responding to a domestic complaint.
Around 5:14 p.m. Sunday Desormeaux responded to a possible domestic dispute involving a male possibly threatening a female with a firearm in the yard of a residence on Mitchell Loop near Rogersville.
Upon his arrival Desormeaux reportedly observed two males in the front seats of a Kia Optima facing him in the road.
Those males included Wilt in the driver's seat, and Justin Keith Stapleton, 31, 255 Guntown Road, Rogersville in the passenger seat.
Desormeaux reportedly observed the men fumbling with something below his line of sight. After they'd been taken into custody Wilt admitted there was a gun in the car.
A .38 caliber revolver frame and six bullets were located in the driver's door, and the gun cylinder was located in the driver's seat.
Desormeaux also allegedly located a small amount of marijuana, three straws, a glass pipe and seven syringes, which Stapleton reportedly stated belong to him.
Wilt, who was convicted of aggravated burglary in 2008, was additionally charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and failure to appear on multiple driving charges including driving on a revoked license from a Sept. 9 arrest.
As of Monday was being held in the Hawkins County Jail without bond.
Stapleton, who was convicted of burglary in 2010, was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, simple possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. As of Monday Stapleton was being held in the Hawkins County Jail on $5,000.