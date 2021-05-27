By JEFF BOBO
BULLS GAP — A sex offender with two previous convictions involving teenage girls was accused of aggravated sexual battery of a 2-year-old after his mother reported finding photos on his cell phone.
Corey Aulburn Cinnamon, 27, of Bulls Gap, was arraigned Monday in Hawkins County Sessions Court on charges including aggravated sexual battery, sexual exploitation of a minor, sex offender violation for failure to register a new address, sex offender violation for residing with a minor, and sex offender violation fifth offense.
Cinnamon was ordered held in the Hawkins County Jail without bond pending his next court appearance Aug. 18.
Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Detective John Pruitt stated in his report that the suspect’s mother filed a report at the sheriff’s office on May 17 stating she’d observed some “revealing photos” on Cinnamon’s phone that were taken on May 8.
Cinnamon had recently moved into a residence where girls ages 4 and 2 reside, Pruitt said.
Pruitt said the photos showed Cinnamon pulling aside the 2-year-old’s diaper and touching her. Pruitt reported that eight photos were discovered on Cinnamon’s phone, some of which were shot at 1 a.m. that day and some that were shot two hours later.
Cinnamon admitted to touching the child and taking the photos, Pruitt said.
Cinnamon reportedly told Pruitt the first photos were taken after he’d had a shower, and the second group of photos was taken “because the first photos were too dark and didn’t show enough details.”
Cinnamon became a convicted sex offender in 2013 after he pleaded guilty to solicitation of a minor. Police said Cinnamon, who was 19 at the time, had texted a 13-year-old girl about “hanging out,” “taking a shower” together, and having sex at his parents’ house.
In 2014, Cinnamon, 20 at the time, pleaded guilty to a sex offender violation after he was accused of spending the night with his 16-year-old girlfriend.
The girl told the HCSO that Cinnamon had spent the night at her home on multiple occasions. As a convicted sex offender ,Cinnamon is prohibited from knowingly residing with minor unless that minor is his own child.