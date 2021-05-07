ROGERSVILLE — A Hawkins County man already indicted in the May 29 beating, choking and gasoline attack on his girlfriend has been indicted again. This time he is accused of attacking a deputy with broken glass last year.
Burgess Dwayne Murrell, 40, 313 Byrd Creek Road, Sneedville, was arraigned last week in Hawkins County Criminal Court on charges including aggravated assault on an officer, assault on an officer and resisting arrest.
The new charges stem from an incident that occurred on June 28, 2020, after Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Cpl. Eric Pease and Deputy Stephanie Bolognese responded to a request to check the welfare of Murrell at a Byrd Creek Road residence.
Pease stated in his report that when they arrived on the scene, Murrell was inside the mobile home at 289 Byrd Creek Road “busting the windows out with two large pieces of glass in his hands.”
Murrell refused to drop the glass, and at one point “turned the two large pieces of glass on Deputy Bolegnese and started to charge at her in an aggressive manner,” Pease added.
Pease stated that he deployed a Taser on Murrell for five seconds, which caused him to drop the glass and fall to the floor.
“When the five seconds was up, Mr. Murrell grabbed another piece of glass and tried to strike Deputy Bolegnese a second time,” Pease added. “I deployed a second 5-second burst. Myself and Deputy Bolegnese had a brief struggle with Mr. Murrell, who struck Deputy Bolegnese in the side with his closed fist.”
At the time of his arrest on June 28, 2020, Murrell was free on $50,000 bond stemming from an alleged May 29, 2020, assault on his girlfriend.
The woman told the HCSO that Murrell took her car keys, poured gas on her and tried to light it with a match, choked her and hit her in the face multiple times.
Deputy John Harrell stated in his report that he observed bruising and marks where it appeared the victim had been strangled, as well as bruising on her cheeks and near her eyes.
In December, Murrell was indicted on one count of aggravated assault stemming from the May 29 allegation. He is scheduled to appear in Criminal Court on that charge on June 23.
New indictments stemming from the June 28 incident were handed down by a grand jury on April 19, and Murrell is scheduled to appear in Criminal Court on those charges on Sept. 22. Meanwhile, Murrell remains held in the Hawkins County Jail without bond.
Other April 19 Hawkins County grand jury indictments
• Donnie Ray Brooks, 60, 255 Guntown Road, Rogersville: aggravated domestic assault and aggravated kidnapping.
• Mary Ann Bundren, 56, 120 Shiloh Church Road, Rogersville: theft and criminal trespass.
• Michael James Bean, 44, 634 Plantation Road, Kingsport: possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving in possession of more than five grams of meth, reckless driving, speeding, light law and no insurance.
• Mario Albanese, 48, 559 Bear Hollow Road, Rogersville: aggravated sexual battery.
• Mitchell Landon Godsey, 42, 2112 Welch Road, Kingsport: DUI, theft over $2,500, felony reckless endangerment, violation of due care law, failure to maintain lane, driving on a revoked license, and no insurance.
• Wesley Todd Harless, 47, 369 Old Union Road, Church Hill: possession of Schedule II with intent to deliver, simple possession of Oxycodone, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of Alprazolam, possession of a firearm during course of a dangerous felony, and public intoxication.
• Jack Henry Matthews-Johnson, 33, 5 Bristol Court, Johnson City: possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, driving on a revoked license, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Mikkah Tenille Davidson, 26, 130 Ford Lane, Church Hill: possession of meth with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Justin Wayne Caudill, 30, 49 Fox Glove Court, Jonesborough: possession of meth with intent to deliver, manufacture of a counterfeit substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Amy Lynn Hall, 32, 226 S. Fork Branch Road, Rogersville, for possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of hydrocodone with intent to deliver, possession of Buprenorphine with intent to deliver, possession of Oxymorphone with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, and possession of drug paraphernalia.