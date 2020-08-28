ROGERSVILLE — Earlier this month a Hawkins County Grand Jury handed down indictments in two major narcotics trafficking cases, including a Kingsport man who was allegedly located in Mount Carmel with 2.8 pounds of meth and a pair of Michigan men who were allegedly found with $18,000 worth of heroin during a traffic stop.
On April 26, the Mount Carmel Police Department responded to 420 Bay St. on a complaint of possible trespassers at an unoccupied home. Officers found Glenn Adam Hilliard, 36, 318 Cannon St., Kingsport, and Rhonda Evelyn Simpson, 34, Kingsport, both of whom were in a vehicle outside the residence.
Hilliard stated he had permission from the home owner, Dustin Keith Overbay, to be at the residence.
Overbay has been confirmed as a high ranking member of the Kingsport branch of the Vice Lords crime organization.
Hilliard had an active arrest warrant for violation of probation out of Sullivan County and was detained.
During a search of the vehicle that Hilliard was driving, officers allegedly located approximately 1.2 pounds of meth and a semiautomatic pistol. The investigation revealed that Hilliard had a previous felony conviction for aggravated burglary and Simpson had a previous felony conviction for conspiracy to distribute meth.
An estimated street value of $130,000
The HCSO Narcotics Unit responded, and during a search of the residence allegedly located an additional 1.6 pounds of meth, along with 341 Gabapentin capsules (Schedule V); 36 Alprazalam tablets (Schedule IV); 179 Oxycodone tablets (Schedule II); 20 tablets identified as MDMA, also known as Ecstasy (Schedule I); approximately 5 grams of cocaine (Schedule II); approximately 1 ounce of marijuana; baggies and scales.
Police said the overall drug stash had an estimated street value of $130,000.
Hilliard was indicted by the grand jury on Aug. 17 on charges of possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of Oxycodone with intent to deliver, possession of morphine with intent to deliver, possession of Buprenophine with intent to deliver, possession of Alprazolam with intent to deliver, possession of Gabapentin with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm during commission of a serious felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, maintaining a vehicle to transport or sell controlled substances and three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Simpson’s case involving similar charges has been bound over to the Hawkins County grand jury, but she hasn’t been indicted.
Confiscation of 3.9 ounces of heroin
In an unrelated case, a HCSO traffic stop that occurred the morning of Oct. 18, 2019, after a vehicle containing two Michigan men failed to obey the move over law on Highway 11-W in Surgoinsville resulted in two arrests and the confiscation of 3.9 ounces of heroin.
The street value of the heroin alone was estimated at $18,000.
Deputy Hunter Jones was stopped on the eastbound right shoulder of Highway 11-W near the Surgoinsville Creek Road intersection with emergency lights on when a 2006 Hyundai Tuscon in the right lane failed to change lanes when it passed by.
Jones stated in his report that he followed the vehicle east into Church Hill, where he conducted a traffic stop near the South Central Avenue intersection.
Smelled marijuana inside the vehicle
Jones allegedly smelled marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. During his initial search of the vehicle, Jones allegedly located a small package of “Runtz” — a potent strain of marijuana — on the passenger side floorboard.
A vacuum bag with seven more packages of “Runtz” was allegedly located under the passenger side floor carpet weighing a total of 53.6 grams.
The driver, Timothy Keith Cribbs, 59, of Detroit, Michigan, and his passenger, Larry O’Neal Walker, 22, of Harrison Township, Michigan, Were each indicted on Aug. 17 on charges including possession of heroin with intent to deliver, possession of Fentanyl with intent to deliver and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.
Cribbs was additionally indicted for failure to obey the move over law and no insurance.