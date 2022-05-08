ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County Emergency Services received the Region One EMS Star of Life Award last week for rescuing a man after the pickup he was driving plunged down an embankment and overturned in an icy river.
In December 2021, several agencies, including the Hawkins County Emergency Management Agency and Hawkins County Rescue Squad, responded to a crash on Highway 11W near Clouds Creek Bridge.
The driver, Taylor Skinner, was trapped in the freezing water for almost an hour while emergency crews worked to free him.
Skinner, who was seriously injured and suffering from hypothermia, was airlifted by Highlands Emergency Air Rescue & Transport to Johnson City Medical Center, where doctors determined that he was 30 minutes from death.
However, thanks to the hard work of all the responding agencies, Skinner was able to recover.
“Oftentimes, we never know the outcome of the incidents we respond to, and it was an honor to stand on the stage with the survivor, Mr. Taylor Skinner, and hear his story and how he is recovering from the incident,” the Hawkins County Rescue Squad said in a Facebook post.
The EMS Star of Life Award honors the achievements of Tennessee EMS personnel who provide exemplary life-saving care.
Hawkins County EMA Director Jamie Miller said that seeing the results of their work makes his job worth it.
“This is a prime example of several agencies working together in a rural environment to get the job done,” Miller said. “EMA is proud to be part of this group of emergency responders. To shake the hand of this gentleman makes it worth every minute we spend preparing for emergencies.”
The award was presented by the host of the 14th annual Star of Life Award Ceremony and Banquet, the Children’s Emergency Care Alliance of Tennessee. The event was held in Nashville on Wednesday.
The Region One Star of Life Award was given to the following agencies: the Hawkins County Rescue Squad, Hawkins County Emergency Medical Services, Hawkins County Emergency Management Agency, Hawkins County Emergency Communications District, Church Hill Rescue Squad, Lakeview Volunteer Fire Department, Rogersville Fire Department, Striggersville Volunteer Fire Department, Highlands Emergency Air Rescue & Transport and the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office.
This is the first time that the Hawkins County EMA has received the honor.