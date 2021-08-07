ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County deputies report finding 18 pounds of marijuana, as well as nine guns and nearly $20,000 in a residence on Prices Grove Road this week.
At about 2 a.m. on Sunday, the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit and Tactical Unit executed a search warrant at the home of Aaron Jonathan Paciorek, 31, 106 Prices Grove Road, Lot 3, Rogersville.
Narcotics Unit Lt. Nathan Simpson stated in his report that while deputies were at the residence contact was made with Paciorek, who was the target of the search warrant.
During the search of the residence, officers located about 18.14 pounds of what is believed to marijuana, 3.9 ounces of “dabbs” THC wax, $19,974 in cash, an electronic money counter, four drug ledgers, nine firearms, 1,054 rounds of ammunition and 11 magazines.
The estimated street value of the marijuana seized is $58,000.
Paciorek was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, maintain- ing a dwelling where narcotics are housed or sold, and nine counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Simpson stated in his report that after Paciorek waved his right to have an attorney present, Paciorek stated that the money located at the residence was proceeds from marijuana sales.
Paciorek also reportedly said he has been selling marijuana for the past five years.
As of Friday, Paciorek remained held in the Hawkins County Jail on $75,000 bond pending a preliminary hearing on Oct. 27.