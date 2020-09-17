SURGOINSVILLE — A Kingsport woman was arrested Thursday after allegedly bringing a large amount of meth, cash, and a loaded handgun to a Surgoinsville business that was being staked out by police.
The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit reportedly received a tip early Thursday morning that Jaraka Kortney Harvey, 32, 2577 Hanns Drive, would be meeting another person in the parking lot of Surgoinsville Market and Deli for the purpose of delivering meth.
Sheriff Ronnie Lawson stated in his report that Narcotics Unit officers set up surveillance on the store parking lot and later observed a white Subaru meet with a black sedan in the parking lot.
Officers then approached and contacted a female driver identified as Harvey.
During the investigation, officers allegedly discovered approximately 66 grams of a crystal substance believed to be meth on Harvey’s person.
Officers also allegedly located a loaded .38-caliber revolver and $3,740 in cash in her vehicle.
Lawson said Harvey admitted to officers that she was there to deliver meth and that a portion of the cash was from previous meth sales.
Harvey was arrested and charged with possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, and driving while in possession of meth.
As of Thursday evening, Harvey was being held in the Hawkins County Jail with no bond set pending arraignment scheduled for Monday morning in Sessions Court.