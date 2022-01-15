A teacher and coach at Volunteer High School has been arrested and charged with attempted sexual contact with a juvenile.
According to an affidavit obtained by the Times News, Jason Rock, 32, began communicating on Snapchat with a 17-year-old in Sullivan County last September.
“She stated that she began conversing with the Snapchat user just after the beginning of the school year (September 2021),” stated Bristol, Tennessee, Police Department Detective Christopher Odle in the affidavit. “The user began with casual conversation, and they began playing 20 questions via the Snapchat application. The Snapchat user stated he was in his mid-late 30s and he went to ETSU. The conversation progressed and the user began stating that they saw the juvenile today and that ‘she looked good,’ wanted to know her birthday, and could not wait until she turned 18. One of the messages sent by the Snapchat user stated that her lips looked good and that ‘he wanted to kiss me.’ These messages continued through September 2021 until October 22, 2021, when it was reported to law enforcement.”
Investigators determined that the account belonged to Rock and that the juvenile he communicated with attends Volunteer.
Matt Hixson, Director of Hawkins County Schools, said Friday in an email that Rock is no longer employed at the school.
“Mr. Rock is no longer a teacher or coach at Volunteer High School,” Hixson said. “He resigned effective Nov. 4, 2021. We were notified in early November by law enforcement regarding accusations facing Mr. Rock and reacted immediately regarding his teaching and coaching assignments, pending the outcome of the investigation. Mr. Rock voluntarily resigned several days later. We have cooperated with all law enforcement and DCS personnel prior to and following charges being filed. We have taken the proper steps with regard to our state Department of Education teacher licensing agency regarding Mr. Rock’s license as well.”
Rock was also an assistant basketball coach, according to Times News archives.