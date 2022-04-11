ROGERSVILLE -- Hawkins County sheriff's deputies used tear gas to end an armed standoff, according to a release issued Monday by Sheriff Ronnie Lawson.
The sheriff's office received a complaint of a 911 open line call from 2050 Pressman’s Home Road on Saturday, Lawson states in his release.
Lawson provided the following details:
Upon arrival, Deputy Isaac Hutchins observed Jamie L. McGuire, 43, sitting on the front porch, talking to himself and observed what appeared to be a shotgun next him.
As the deputy exited his vehicle, McGuire was saying things about God and he was helping him rid the world of evil. Hutchins spoke with neighbors, who advised McGuire had been shooting a gun around their houses and across the road.
Hutchins then asked McGuire to come down and speak to him. McGuire grabbed the shotgun, threatened to shoot the deputy and went inside the house. He continually walked back out on porch threatening the deputy's safety.
Other deputies and HCSO Tactical Unit responded.
During several hours of constant negotiations, McGuire stepped outside of the residence and threatened officers numerous times. Eventually, deputies deployed tear gas inside the residence, causing McGuire to come out on front porch.
McGuire returned inside the residence. Deputies used more tear gas to force McGuire back out on the porch. Deputies took him into custody.
McGuire is currently at an area hospital, being treated for injuries. He is charged with Failure to Appear in Hawkins County General Sessions Court, for a charge of Reckless Endangerment with a Weapon on April 4, 2022. Several charges are pending.
Lawson's release states no more information or details are available at this time. Updates in this case will be sent out as they become available.