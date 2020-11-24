ROGERSVILLE - Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson confirmed Tuesday night he is on the scene of a shooting that occurred shortly before 9 p.m. on Rt. 113 west of Rogersville.
According to police scanner communications police were involved in a pursuit with a suspect when the suspect was shot twice.
A rescue helicopter was reportedly en route to the scene to transport the suspect, according to scanner communications.
Lawson said no officers were injured in the incident.
More information will be posted as it becomes available.