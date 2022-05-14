ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday held its 10th annual Peace Officers Memorial to honor fallen law enforcement officers, including the members of the HCSO who have lost their lives.
The event took place at the Hawkins County Jail. The annual remembrance is held during National Police Week, which this year is May 11-17.
Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson spoke about the sacrifice law enforcement officers make on a daily basis.
“I call the law enforcement officers in the United States of America extraordinary,” he said. “They are on the front lines, day and night, protecting and serving, willing to give their life for people they don’t even know. It’s sad to me how quickly America has turned on us. What would America be without the blue?”
Lawson said that in 2021, 617 law enforcement officers died in the line of duty.
Gary Hicks, a member of the Tennessee House of Representatives, read a proclamation from the House about National Police Week.
The keynote speaker was Rick Baker, who talked about the unique challenges police officers face.
“What everyone here doesn’t understand is that if you’ve never worn the badge, you don’t understand how heavy the badge gets at times,” Baker said. “You cannot unsee the things that you see. It is something that they carry for the rest of their life. They may never lose their life or give the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty, but they will never be the same. Once you are called to be a law enforcement officer, there’s something that draws you to it. So many of you have the ability to do other things that you could make a lot more money [doing], but there’s something that draws you to this job, and once it gets a hold of you, it won’t let go. It becomes a sacrifice, day in and day out.”
The event included a 21-gun salute, and Lt. Greg Larkin performed a roll call of the HCSO’s fallen officers.