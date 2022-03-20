ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County school system has improved its facilities and academic progress over the last year, and education officials hope to improve even more in the coming year.
Last year, the school division completed $14 million worth of HVAC projects at Cherokee and Volunteer high schools. The work was almost fully paid for by federal ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funds, and state EESI (Energy Efficient Schools Initiative) loans covered the rest.
The school district also assisted with a gym project at Volunteer, which included painting the gymnasium and resurfacing the floor. Clinch High School resealed its gym floor last year, and Rogersville Middle School had its parking lot repaved.
The school system ran its first summer school program last year with an enrollment of 600 students. It also instituted the state’s Early Literacy training, which was attended by 90% of the staff. The implementation of this training resulted in the school receiving a Reading 360 award from the state this month.
The school also implemented a four and half week assessment schedule in K-8. Director of Schools Matt Hixson said this data allows teachers to see how their students are responding to instruction. The high schools have their assessments as well.
“The [assessment schedule] has resulted in gains seen throughout the system as we continually check for understanding and adjust our instruction to meet student needs,” Hixson said.
Hixson said the school district achieved level three status for system growth. However, the division is continuing to work on low proficiency areas like middle school math. Hawkins County Schools is aiming to provide coaching and support in these low proficiency areas.
Attendance rates have been low since COVID, but the system is focusing on reaching an overall attendance of 96%.
The district is also planning to open a CTE (career and technical education) facility in Phipps Bend to add more programs and expand some existing ones.
“This [CTE] project would allow us to expand upon our very successful CTE programs at VHS and CHS and would allow us the opportunity to tailor our CTE programs to meet industry and community needs,” Hixson said. “We have a great opportunity to provide even more avenues for our students’ post-high school and to support industrial growth for our county with this project.”
The Board of Education allocated $2 million for the project, and the Hawkins County Commission will vote on providing $2 million at its March meeting.
Hixson said local funds should help the system receive grants. The school division has already started to apply for state funding.