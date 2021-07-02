ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County School System received a $20,000 grant recently to help implement a statewide civics curriculum.
Gov. Bill Lee and the Tennessee Department of Education announced last month that 59 Tennessee schools and districts have received the Governor’s Civics Seal grant funding to help implement high-quality civics education programs to prepare students for college, career and civics life.
All 59 grant applicants, which include 42 schools and 17 districts, were awarded funding totaling $500,000 through the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund.
Hawkins County Schools was one of only four districts that received the full $20,000 grant award.
Hawkins County Middle and High School Supervisor Thomas Floyd said the school system wants to challenge students to be actively engaged members of our communities and governing bodies.
Director of Schools Matt Hixson added, “Over the past few years full civics studies were phased out and only integrated within other subjects. I am glad to see an emphasis placed back on accurate civics studies. It is an extremely important part of educating our future generations. I applaud Thomas Floyd for his efforts to place a light on this subject.”