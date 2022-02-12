ROGERSVILLE — Several Hawkins County residents had to evacuate their homes and go to the Hawkins County Rescue Squad’s shelter on Friday due to a wildfire spanning 100 acres.
Rebecca Buttry said her family had to call the rescue squad because the fire got so close. She said that it was difficult to leave her home because of the uncertainty.
“I’m worried to death I’m gonna lose everything,” Buttry said. “Some things you can’t get back like photos and souvenirs from my parents who have passed away. I have the necklace that my dad was wearing when he died.”
Buttry’s daughter cried when they left because they were unable to get their two outside dogs, a German shepherd and a Shih Tzu, to come with them.
“I tried to get them in the car, but they wouldn’t come,” Buttry said. “I would hate to lose them.”
Dom Nichting also had to evacuate. Although Nichting could see only smoke, a police officer still told him he needed to go.
“It’s not fun,” Nichting said. “I wasn’t expecting to do this today.”
Nichting said that leaving his home was hard.
“You just grab what you can.”
The Hawkins County Emergency Rescue Squad took many evacuees back to their homes briefly to grab medicine and forgotten items of major importance.
Rogersville Baptist Church provided food for the evacuees. Church member Chris Manis said that it’s a part of living in a community.
“[Something like this] affects all of us, [the whole community] not just where the issue is,” Manis said.
Manis also said that the group has church members that handle providing food in emergency situations.
The church supplied those at the rescue squad shelter with sandwiches, spaghetti, chicken casserole, cakes, pie, snacks and drinks.
Red Cross members also prepared Rogersville Middle School for use as an overnight shelter if it was needed.