CHURCH HILL — The eight candidates running for mayor of Hawkins County answered questions from local residents at the second Ask the Candidate Forum hosted by the Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association.
The candidates are David Bailey, Mark DeWitte, Keith Gibson, Michael Herrell, Stacy Vaughn, Martha Wallace, Kenneth Stapleton and Kelly Markham.
At the event, which took place on Thursday at Volunteer High School, the candidates answered a total of 10 question about topics such as emergency services, first responders, being a sanctuary county, tourism, the Hawkins County Commission, gas prices and more.
Each candidate was given one minute to answer the question. Some questions were written by the fireman’s association, while others were asked by community members.
The first question was how to bring students back to Hawkins County after graduating college.
Many candidates spoke about the new CTE facility that Hawkins County Schools is building and how promoting it could keep young people in the area. Others spoke about infrastructure and marketing Hawkins County as a place that these college students want to come back to.
“Mark mentioned the CTE, and that’s a big thing,” Gibson said. “That’s my background, and I spent 32 years working in CTE. One of the biggest things I think with this new school that’s going to be opening up is that we’re able to train the kids for the jobs, actually, for jobs in the future. Because you know, a lot of time kids go to school, the jobs that they’re gonna be taking have not even been created yet. So, you know, we just got to work and try to get businesses in here. That will be a place they want to come back to, and that’s a big thing to make it where they want to come back.”
Another interesting question was about Hawkins being a sanctuary county and how each candidate would stand up against a tyrannical government.
“I was a former deputy, still is, and I know that our boys in blue locally aren’t gonna back to a tyrannical government,” Stapleton said. “I have shopped for several companies across the nation, and I see directly how much of the impact that a tyrannical government can be. Our Second Amendment right is there to protect the First. So, without your Second, you can’t start anywhere. I think that us coordinating with our local sheriff’s departments and emergency response teams if something like this was to happen, that communication would be vital.”
Several questions pertained to first responders and how aid is provided to Hawkins County residents.
When asked if they would be open to convening a meeting to talk about enacting an aid agreement so that the closest fire department responded to your fire, everyone agreed but also said that they would need to work around insurance and city governments.
The candidates were also asked if they were voted to be chairman of the commission, would they hold grudges, and how would they place people on committees?
All of the candidates agreed that they wouldn’t hold grudges. Some mentioned that with the commission going down to 14 commissioners, they might need to combine committees, and someone’s qualifications would impact what committee they were placed on.
The candidates were asked if they should establish a user fee at the local parks, and they all said no.
The candidates were also asked how they would ensure their citizen’s due process rights were upheld during a public health emergency.
Many people agreed that they would not enact a mask mandate for the entire county, but they would encourage people to follow guidelines.
“If me as the mayor has to tell you to wear a mask and wash your hands, then Hawkins County’s got bigger problems than what I thought,” Vaughn said. “You’re given the information from the CDC; it’s not my job to come out and hold your hand. You take responsibility and precautions to protect yourself and your family. That’s not my job.”
At the end, each candidate spoke about why they should be the next Hawkins County mayor.