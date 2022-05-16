MOUNT CARMEL — A Mount Carmel resident spends his free time caring for a garden that he planted for his late wife.
Rick Gabriel has enjoyed gardening since he was a teenager. Still, he never planned to plant a garden until he married his wife, Angela.
“This garden was built for my late wife,” Gabriel said. “(If not for her) I would have just been mowing a big old, plain lot. She loved flowers and photography. When she was alive, I just enjoyed watching her go out in it and cut flowers.”
Gabriel’s garden includes several types of peonies, irises, roses of several colors, lilies, butterfly bushes, four fruit trees, red hot pokers and a wisteria tree.
Gabriel started the garden 19 years ago and said it took him around 12 years “to get it to where (he) could do whatever (he) wanted to do with it.”
In addition to the garden, Gabriel also built a large deck with a trumpet vine growing up it so he and his wife would have a shady place to sit.
Gabriel’s garden also includes a birdhouse, several birdbaths, hummingbird feeders and a small pond.
Angela died of cancer in January 2021, and he said that the garden reminds him of her.
“It releases my mind when I’m working with it, and I don’t really call it work; it’s more like a painting; it’s never done,” Gabriel said. “It’s always changing year after year.”
Gabriel’s garden encompasses his entire backyard and wraps around his house. He said the garden takes about two months of part-time care to keep it beautiful.
Gabriel said his neighbors and co-workers like to stop by and see the garden.