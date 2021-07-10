LEBANON — A Scott County jury has found a Hawkins County man guilty in the 2018 murder of his estranged wife’s boyfriend.
John Robert Martin Jr., 48, was found guilty Friday of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony for shooting Nicholas Pierce, aka Nicholas Salerno, on May 3, 2018, in the Yuma community in Scott County.
Russell County Common-wealth’s Attorney Zack Stoots, who served as special prosecutor in the case, said Saturday that the four-day trial included testimony by Martin and his wife that Martin took a photograph of Pierce’s body before returning to the couple’s Hawkins County home. There, Stoots said, Martin tied her to a chair with zip ties and showed her the photo.
According to testimony during Martin’s 2019 kidnapping trial in Hawkins County, Martin got his wife to promise not to leave him if he untied her. After she contacted authorities, police found Pierce’s body in Yuma about four miles from the Martins’ home.
Martin pleaded guilty to aggravated kidnapping in 2019 and received a suspended six-year sentence before his extradition to Scott County for the murder charge.
“Our office hopes this conviction will allow the healing process to begin for the family of Nicholas Salerno,” Stoots said.
Martin is being held at the Duffield Regional jail pending his Nov. 3 sentencing in Scott County Circuit Court.