SURGOINSVILLE — The Hawkins County Industrial Development Board is planning to start a construction project at Phipps Bend Industrial Park’s lot 17 in the coming year, which will be the largest shovel-ready site in East Tennessee once it is certified.
At Thursday’s IDB meeting, an employee of engineering firm Mattern and Craig spoke about the progress of lot 17.
Jason Snapp, who works on issues in the industrial park, announced at the meeting that most of the studies and assessments for the site have been completed, including the threat to endangered species study and the cultural and archaeological surveys.
The design portion of preparing lot 17 is also approaching completion. This also affects the construction grading plan for the site.
The purpose of construction grading is to prepare the land for a project and can consist of sculpting/leveling the ground. The main thing still needed to be done regarding the design portion of lot 17 is relocating a drainage ditch.
The board has three options for grading lot 17. The first and least invasive option cleans the side of the lot and relocates the ditch; the second option grades two-thirds of the site and would allow for a 1-million-square-foot building; and the third option grades the entire site and gets a 75-to-80-acre pad ready for the site.
The entirety of the grading plan is 75% complete, and one of the last things that needs to be completed is a stormwater pollution prevention plan. Snapp said they plan to prepare the documents for approval from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation but hold off on actually turning them in until they have gotten funding for the future construction project.
Snapp said they are delaying submission so that they don’t have to pay a $2,000 to $3,000 per year maintenance fee until they have started a construction project.
Snapp also said they plan for the IDB to start looking for funding to support a construction project in the fall.
“We’re basically going to go at it from the point that you guys are going to go for funding in the fall,” Snapp said. “So we feel confident that at some point in the next year or so, there will be a construction project — it is not just going to be laying on the shelf for years and years and years.”
Mattern and Craig is also working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to obtain a permit for the disturbance of wetlands and streams. Snapp said that 5-6 acres of wetlands on lot 17 will be disturbed along with approximately 750-850 feet of stream that will need to be encapsulated or relocated.
The engineering firm is also working to turn on rails per design and are about to turn in their 60% plans to Norfolk Southern for approval, and then they will then begin work on their 100% plans.
Snapp said the project as a whole is around 83% complete, and they are confident that they will meet their June 1 construction plans deadline.