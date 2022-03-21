ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Industrial Development Board is exploring the possibility of hiring a full-time staff member to maintain the grounds at Phipps Bend Industrial Park.
Chairman Larry Elkins met with the Hawkins County Commission’s Personnel Committee about obtaining funding for the position.
At Thursday’s IDB meeting, Elkins also discussed the possibility of having the county highway department do the mowing at the industrial park. While that could be a potential solution, Elkins and others in attendance noted that the department does not have the means to maintain the grounds on a regular basis.
Elkins proposed to the committee to pay the new employee a Grade A salary of $16.16 an hour.
The resolution will move on to the Hawkins County Commission’s Budget Committee to consider at its next meeting.