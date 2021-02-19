ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County Gas Utility general manager Patrick Lund admits that a letter his customers received with their bills this week announcing an 82% increase from their pipeline provider likely came as quite a shock.
In July 2020, the Canadian-based Enbridge Inc., which operates the transmission lines that transfer natural gas to HCGU, filed the 82% rate increase with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), but it was automatically stayed for six months to allow time for a hearing.
FERC hadn’t been able to hear the case due to COVID-19 delays, and as of Jan. 1 the Enbridge rate increase automatically took effect.
Lund told the Times News on Thursday that he and other natural gas providers in Tennessee are negotiating with Enbridge for a lower rate increase.
If those negotiations are unsuccessful, the FERC hearing is scheduled for this July.
“Enbridge has to justify their rate increases to FERC, but that hearing is not until July,” Lund told the Times News. “It will probably be reduced. They’re justified in going up some, because the Feds have massive requirements for pipeline integrity and safety, so it’s costing everybody a lot more money. But that much, I don’t think so.”
Lund added, “A lot of the gas utilities in East Tennessee and Middle Tennessee are still in talks with them to get a more reasonable increase. I think it’s going to come down considerably. I don’t know how much. We might be able to work out a reasonable increase beforehand, and if it does, then the rate will go down. If not, FERC will hear it, and I don’t think they will allow such a large increase.”
This current rate increase is reported at 7 cents per therm and is expected to raise the average HCGU residential customer’s annual natural gas bill by $32.
If a lower rate is negotiated, or mandated by FERC, Lund said his customers will receive the difference in the form of credits on their next bill.
HCGU has approximately 7,500 natural gas customers, including residential, commercial and industrial. There are another 1,700 propane customers, although the propane customers won’t be affected.
Last year, HCGU absorbed a $240,000 loss when many businesses and industries shut down due to COVID-19. HCGU approved the 7-cent per therm rate increase because if it operates at a loss for a second consecutive year, the government will step in and mandate a rate increase.
The Enbridge pipeline was originally called East Tennessee Natural Gas, but it has been sold several times since being installed in the 1960s. It also serves Natural Gas providers in Kingsport and Johnson City.
Some people on social media are assuming there’s a correlation between the election of President Joe Biden and this rate increase, but Lund said that’s just a coincidence.
“These rules and improvements have been going on for along time — years — and it’s come to the point where they (Enbridge) have got to do something,” Lund said. “It’s just a coincidence and has nothing to do with who is in office. If Trump was in office we couldn’t blame him. These are things that have been going on for years. The federal government is trying to make the pipeline more safe.”
Lund noted that there was an incorrect statement on the initial letter that his customers received earlier this week.
Lund learned that Eastman Chemical Co. hadn’t actually received a drastic rate cut, as was reported in the letter, but had received the same rate increase as HCGU.
The HCGU letter also stated that the Tennessee Valley Authority had received a drastic rate cut as well, but TVA’s rates are set by a 20-year contract.