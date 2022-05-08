HAWKINS COUNTY- Hawkins County Emergency Services received the Region One EMS Star of Life Award for saving a man's life.
In December 2021, several agencies in Hawkins County, including the EMA and the Hawkins County Rescue Squad, went to a motor vehicle crash on Highway 11 W near Clouds Creek Bridge involving a pickup truck that left the highway, went down a steep embankment and ended up on its side in the riverbed below the bridge.
Upon arrival, emergency crews saw that the driver was trapped and halfway submerged in cold water. They determined that the patient would require extensive extradition.
The driver, Taylor Skinner, was trapped in the freezing water for almost an hour while emergency crews worked to free him.
Skinner was airlifted from the crash location by Highlands Emergency Air Rescue & Transport. He was taken to Johnson City Medical Center, where doctors determined that he presented with serious injuries and hypothermia.
Skinner’s injuries were so significant that doctors determined he was 30 minutes from death when he arrived at the hospital.
Due to the hard work of all responding agencies, Skinner was able to recover.
“Oftentimes, we never know the outcome of the incidents we respond to, and it was an honor to stand on the stage with the survivor, Mr. Taylor Skinner, and hear his story and how he is recovering from the incident,” stated Hawkins County Rescue Squad in a Facebook post.
The EMS Star of Life award is to honor the achievements of Tennessee EMS personnel who provide exemplary life-saving care to patients.
Hawkins County EMA Director Jamie Miller said that seeing the results of their work makes his job worth it.
“This is a prime example of several agencies working together in a rural environment to get the job done,” Miller said. “EMA is proud to be part of this group of emergency responders. To shake the hand of this gentleman makes it worth every minute we spend preparing for emergencies.”
The award was presented by the host of the 14th Annual Star of Life Award Ceremony and Banquet, the Children’s Emergency Care Alliance of Tennessee. The event was held in Nashville on May 4.
The Region One Star of Life Award was given to the following agencies: the Hawkins County Rescue Squad, Hawkins County Emergency Medical Services, Hawkins County Emergency Management Agency, Hawkins County Emergency Communications District, Church Hill Rescue Squad, Lakeview Volunteer Fire Department, Rogersville Fire Department, Striggersville Volunteer Fire Department, Highlands Emergency Air Rescue & Transport and the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office.
This is the first time that the Hawkins County EMA has received the Star of Life Award.
The Hawkins County EMA posted a video of them receiving the award on its Facebook page.