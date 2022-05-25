ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Commission voted to buy two vans for the American Legion VFW Funeral Detail in Church Hill and Bulls Gap for transportation to and from funeral services.
The commission discussed the resolution at its meeting on Monday.
According to the resolution, the VFW provides free funeral services to veterans. The ceremony includes a 21-gun salute, the playing of taps and presentation of a flag to the next of kin.
Currently, the VFW’s vans are in dire need of repair. The new vehicles will be used to transport members of the funeral detail and their equipment to and from the graveside services.
The commission plans to use its American Rescue Plan Act COVID relief funds to purchase the vans. Commissioners also voted unanimously to amend the resolution to state that if this purchase does not fall within ARPA guidelines, the resolution is null and void.
Commissioner Jason Roach, who submitted the resolution, priced the cost of the van with a local dealership and a dealership that offers a state bid.
According to Roach, the manufacturer’s suggested retail price for a 15-passenger van is approximately $40,180. The state bid cost, which might change soon, is $30,760.
Commissioner Michael Herrell amended the resolution to state that the county will be willing to pay up to $45,000 per van.
The commission passed the amended resolution unanimously.