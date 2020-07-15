ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County clerk’s office, which closed Thursday after three employees tested positive for COVID-19, is expected to reopen Wednesday.
County Clerk Nancy Davis told the Times News on Tuesday her offices were deep-cleaned with Lysol products, and employees returning to work Wednesday have tested negative.
“I closed all my offices to be safe,” Davis said. “COVID-19 is real, and I encourage the use of masks and proper hand hygiene and social distancing as much as possible.”
Every month, her office receives County Commission resolutions that are presented for each month’s meeting.
County commission meeting canceled
Thursday’s closure, however, came right before the resolution deadline. As a result, Chairman Rick Brewer decided to cancel the July 27 commission meeting.
“Her being shut down, the resolutions had to be in yesterday for our meeting,” Brewer told the Times News on Tuesday.
“That wasn’t giving sufficient time for everybody to get their resolutions in, and we weren’t going to have that much on the agenda. My concern was, are we going to have a budget ready to pass?” he said.
County Finance Director Eric Buchanan reportedly indicated the 2020-21 budget would be ready to present by July 27, so Brewer decided to cancel that meeting.
The commission meetings in March and April were canceled as well due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Is Hawkins ready for mandatory masks?
On Tuesday, Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison issued an executive order requiring masks to be worn in public beginning Wednesday. Sullivan, Washington, and Carter counties have also issued mandatory mask orders.
Brewer said Tuesday he’s ready to abide by whatever Hawkins County Mayor Jim Lee orders on the mask issue.
“That’s tough, and I wouldn’t want to be in the mayor’s shoes,” Brewer said. “I’m just going to abide by what he (Lee) does. Some people are adamant about not wearing them, and to be honest, it makes me sick to wear them, but I try to stay away from people. That was another reason (to cancel the July 27 meeting). I told Nancy, if it’s necessary for us to have this meeting, we’re going to have it. Or if something comes up we can have a special called meeting. But she was saying we would be good until next month.”
The commission’s Public Building Committee and the Budget Committee meetings set for July 20 have also been canceled.
The Public Safety Committee meeting set for Wednesday at 2 p.m. in the courthouse and the Delinquent Tax Committee meeting set for July 22 at 2 p.m. in the Administration Building are still on.
All attendees will be required to wear a mask at the Public Safety meeting and to keep 6 feet apart.
The Budget Committee was set to meet with the full commission on July 27 at 5 p.m. just before the regular commission meeting to present the second draft of the 2020-21 budget.
Budget Committee Chairman John Metz said he’ll know by Wednesday if that meeting will move forward or be postponed. Metz said he’s looking into options for holding that meeting in-person at the courthouse, as well as remotely.
Commissioners speak out on mandatory masks
As for the question of requiring mask use in public, Metz said he believes it should be in every county.
“I don’t think it’s a question of should we,” Metz said. “It should be simple common courtesy and respect for the safety of others. There should be a statewide mandate.”
The Times News reached out to several other commissioners Tuesday about whether they think it’s time for Hawkins County to impose a mandatory mask rule.
Jeff Barrett: “I think in the interest of public safety, we should do everything possible to encourage citizens to wear masks when in areas that have a high amount of human contact. However, I do believe that if it were made to be mandatory that would be a violation of citizens’ right to choose. I would encourage the wearing of masks, but I would NOT make it mandatory.”
Mike Herrell: “I think masks should be mandatory for all government offices because protecting those employees is our responsibility. Private businesses should be optional. This is primarily because we cannot enforce. That said, I’d encourage everyone, who can, to wear a mask when they go out. The virus is circulating here and, as far as slowing it down, that’s our only tool in the toolbox right now.”
Danny Alvis: “Yes, I do. I feel like we should at least try it for two weeks and see if it levels off and then revisit it. If it will save someone’s life, I will gladly wear one.”
George Bridwell: “Yes.”
Valerie Goins: At first, I didn’t think so and hadn’t been wearing a mask myself. But as the numbers are rising again, I feel it might be best if our mayor did make it mandatory when indoors. I do not want to be in quarantine again. Longest months ever, reminded me of my chemo treatments. I feel whatever he decides, he will get criticism. And I want our children to be able to get back to school in the fall. So many need that social interaction and love from others.”
Charlie Thacker: “I don’t think so. We just need to keep our distance and use common sense.”