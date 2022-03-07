ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Board of Education voted unanimously to give Director of Schools Matt Hixson a $20,000 raise retroactive to Jan. 1. It is his first raise since joining the school system.
The BOE made the decision at its meeting on Thursday.
Hixson was hired at the end of January 2019. Since then, the BOE has attempted to raise his $105,000 salary, but all of its efforts had been shut down.
“Our director since being nominated to become our director has not accepted any offers of a pay increase until our teachers got raises to get them to a more acceptable level,” BOE Chairman Chris Christian said. “We’ve tried in the past to give him some raises, and he has refused. Now I will have to say that our director did accept a one-time stipend of $2,100, and that was from COVID money that all employees in the county had gotten, but our director would not accept that money until all our employees had received theirs.”
During negotiations, Hixson left his salary up to a mathematical equation.
“I said how can we figure out what you’re really worth? Well then came up Matt’s idea, a mathematical equation and math doesn’t lie,” Christian said. “The way the mathematical equation came to be is all the raises that the teachers have gotten since Matt’s tenure would equal his raise, and I thought you can’t beat that kind of thank you because math doesn’t lie, and that amount would equate to a 1% increase on his base salary in the amount of $12,000.”
BOE members McClure Boyd and Tecky Hicks made amendments to the motion. Boyd suggested making the raise retroactive as if it had taken effect on Jan. 1, and Hicks suggested raising Hixson’s salary to a more acceptable level of $125,000.
Hixson did attempt to speak and possibly refuse the raise, but Hicks insisted on explaining his reasoning.
“I don’t disagree; we’re living in tough times, and they’re gonna get tougher,” Hicks said. “I’ve been to Elizabethton today myself, and from Rogersville to Elizabethton, diesel fuel is anywhere from $3.65 to $4.19, and I don’t know where we’re headed down the road, but I think if we’re gonna try to secure that based on what I know to some degree, then we’ve got to do what I think is appropriate. And I know when Mr. Hixson came, we increased the salary, and he’s been here long enough now that he’s not taken any salary increases. So my position is I don’t think nobody in the system, pardon, should make as high of a salary as they do in comparison to his. If he doesn’t make $25,000 (more) than any employee in the school system, then we’re cheating him regardless of the time.”
After the vote on the amendments and the salary itself passed, Hixson thanked the board.
“I appreciate it; that was unexpected, and I’ll leave it at that because Mr. Hicks told me to be quiet,” Hixson said.
Those in attendance at the meeting also congratulated Hixson on his pay increase.