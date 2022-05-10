ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Board of Education has appointed a four-person committee to meet with Furrow Auction Co. to establish a contract for the sale of Keplar Elementary School.
The board met with Rob Strickland from Furrow Auction Co. at its meeting on May 5.
Strickland talked to the BOE about the options it has regarding selling Keplar.
If a contract is signed, the auction company will be responsible for hosting an auction to sell Keplar. Any bids placed will go back before the board for approval.
Strickland also talked about reaching out to some people and entities in the community prior to an auction to give them a chance to make an advance offer. If this type of offer is accepted, then the auction will not take place.
The board had some questions about the contract and decided that it wanted to sit down with Furrow for further discussions.
The BOE passed a motion to send four members of the board and Director of Schools Matt Hixson to meet with the company.
Hawkins County BOE Chairman Chris Christian appointed District 4 member Tecky Hicks, District 5 member Jackie Charles, District 3 member Kathy Cradic and District 1 member McClure Boyd to the committee.
Once the committee has come to an agreement with the auction company, the board will meet as soon as possible to approve the contract. This meeting could be a special called board meeting.