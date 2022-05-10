Two arrests by the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office led to reckless endangerment charges and the seizure of prescription drugs along with methamphetamine and marijuana.
Reckless endangerment
According to an HCSO police report, Deputy Rick Begley was passed by a black Nissan Sentra that almost hit two other cars at the intersection of Main Street and North Central Avenue on Tuesday at 7:54 p.m.
Begley followed the car, which was going 94 mph in a 30 mph zone. After passing multiple vehicles, the driver, Storm Priester, 27, originally of Kingsport, lost control of the vehicle and wrecked on North Central Avenue just north of the Miller Wood Road intersection, according to the report.
Priester followed Begley’s commands and “stated multiple times that what he (did) was stupid and that he just thought it would be fun until he began to crash.”
Priester said that he had consumed alcohol, so Begley conducted a field sobriety exam in which Priester could not complete any of the tasks given, the report said.
Priester was charged with evading arrest by motor vehicle, DUI, reckless endangerment (public at large), reckless driving, overtaking on the right and speeding.
Traffic stop
According to an HCSO police report, Deputy Dustin Winter initiated a traffic stop for a seat belt violation on Thursday at 4:17 p.m.
Winter made contact with the driver James Gibson, 49, originally from Morristown, and a passenger, Crystal Johnson, 41, originally from Hawkins County.
Winter searched Gibson after he stated he had a knife in his pocket. Winter found 2 1/2 Lortab pills and methamphetamine in his pocket and in a metal container on a key ring, according to a report.
In total, Winter seized 1.3 grams of methamphetamine. Winter also found a syringe in Johnson’s purse, the report said.
Upon searching the vehicle, he found a glass meth pipe, .5 grams of marijuana, a used syringe, a scale and another syringe filled with a clear liquid that Johnson identified as meth after being mirandized.
Johnson told Winter that “she uses meth to treat her menopause.”
Gibson was arrested and charged with sale, delivery, manufacturing or possession of methamphetamine, possession of Schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia and financial responsibility.
Johnson was arrested and charged with sale, delivery, manufacturing or possession of methamphetamine, possession of Schedule VI, possession of drug paraphernalia and a seat belt violation.