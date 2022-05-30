ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Rescue Squad is committed to providing county residents with the best service, and that includes performing an average of 15 water rescues per year.
According to Lt. Corey Young, who has been a member since 2007, water rescues can consist of situations such as drownings, distressed swimmers and overturned or stranded boats. In the early months of the year, Young said, most of the water rescues are due to flooding.
In 2020, the HCRS performed 16 water rescues and 14 in 2021. This year, it has already performed six.
Although the HCRS does not conduct a large number of water rescues, Young said that the agency’s 80 volunteers are well prepared for such incidents.
“It’s not something we do every day, but one is one too many,” Young said. “So we’ve got a vast array of members that are trained in different disciplines throughout water rescue.”
The squad owns three different types of boats and has four in total, including one lightweight vessel that is used for quick deployment and doesn’t require a boat ramp. Some of the boats even have sonar equipment.
Young said one thing that helps the rescue squad is the expertise of its workers. While they do receive additional training, several members are experienced in things like driving a boat because of their hobbies.
Young also said the rescue squad is working on training more people in diving. Currently, six HCRS members are certified.
Young said when the agency responds to a labor-intensive water rescue, it can call on other organizations and, if need be, can institute a regional call out, which will be sent to all rescue squads north of Jefferson County.
When it comes to preventing the need for a water rescue, Young’s greatest tip is to wear a life jacket.
“People think their swimming abilities are great, and they can swim. Then they get out in the water, become exhausted, start having issues and become distressed. So they go under when they don’t have anything to hold them up. We’ve had that several times,” he noted.
Young also stressed the importance of not mixing alcohol and boating.
If you need assistance, knowing your location can help rescuers find you.
“There are different ways that they can mark it, like I said, with their phone (using) GPS,” Young said. “Because typically when those events happen, everybody’s hysterical, and you tend to forget things. So knowing that location and being able to mark it almost immediately gives us a quick upper hand advantage to try to find that individual as soon as possible.”