ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County Mayor Jim Lee informed his commissioners on Monday morning that the county will be receiving $11.111 million as part of the U.S. Congress’s recently approved COVID-19 relief bill.
More than $100 million will be coming to Northeast Tennessee counties with the biggest winner being Sullivan County ($30.984 million), followed by Washington County ($25.315 million), Greene County ($13.515 million) and Carter County ($11.034 million). There was no figure available for Hamblen County.
Lee told Hawkins County commissioners on Wednesday he believes these funds come with very few restrictions.
“I would encourage you to think about long-term projects and planning efforts as we know this type of funding may not come around again,” Lee stated in his letter to commissioners.
When asked by the Times News on Wednesday what he believes should be done with this funding, Lee responded, “It’s a little early to make a decision as we are not sure what restrictions will be put on it. My first thought would be to use half for paying on some of the county debt and save the other half for future capital projects or emergencies we may run into. We need to use this money wisely.”
On Wednesday the Times News reached out to Hawkins County commissioners to get their thoughts on what would be the best way to either use or plan for the use of this $11.111 million in funding.
Budget Committee Chairman Mike Herrell (District 7)
“The budget committee had discussed potential COVID relief funds. We thought it would be wise to create an advisory board of non-committee commissioners and citizens. The board could examine areas of need and give us recommendations on what they believe the priorities should be. This will work out well since we will be heading into budget hearings, and they can be a part of that process. I personally haven’t made any predeterminations. There are areas that seem obvious to me, but the advisory board or other officials may view matters differently, and that is OK. I still think we’ll be better served by bringing people to the table and having that fresh perspective.”
District 2 Commissioner Jeff Barrett
“Certainly the issues we are having with the radio communications need to be addressed. Consideration for the HVAC upgrades for schools, paving at the justice center, improving our parks and public safety all need to be considered. Maybe if we are thrifty we could improve our fund balance, which would help out on our bond rates. I think if we take our time and listen to the people like we were elected to do, they will tell us what they need. Just because we have the funds coming doesn’t mean we have to be in a hurry to spend it. We need to make well-informed decisions based on facts.”
District 2 Commissioner Keith Gibson
“I would hope the entire commission will take a close look at how this money is spent. We need to take this opportunity to evaluate what would be beneficial to all Hawkins County now and in the future. This does not need to be a hasty decision. We could look at paying off debt, adding to the reserve and addressing current needs of the county. Whatever the decision is on how to spend this unexpected monies, we need to take a slow and deliberate approach and use it for the betterment of Hawkins County.”
District 4 Commissioner Valerie Goins
“I personally feel we as a whole should determine how these funds are to be spent. Possibly have each committee determine what is at the top of their expenditure list if that committee does have needs. Personally, I was thinking of all of the items that are on the “to do” list with public buildings. I do feel that we do not need to jump into anything and not let our emotions play a part in our decisions.”
District 4 Commissioner Hannah Winegar
“First, I’m thankful for such a large influx of cash. As for how it should be spent, I think we need to really spend some time thinking about that. In my opinion, we need to have some workshops with open discussion and really hash out the best use of the funds, perhaps after budget hearings when we see where our shortfalls are.”
District 5 Commissioner Mark DeWitte
“There are many projects out there that need to be prioritized so we can get the best bang for our buck, and we shouldn’t even consider spending any of it until that list is developed and presented to the entire commission. Personally, I wouldn’t rule out some of it going to saving for a rainy day.”
District 5 Commissioner Jason Roach
“I feel that the first priority is for the commission to use this grant money to provide our emergency services with a well-performing and efficient communication system. The system that we are in the process of buying right now is a great start, but our police officers and other first responders are using radios that are, in some cases, over 20 years old. Our focus should be to protect those that give of themselves to serve our community.”
District 7 Commissioner Bob Edens
“First thing is do whatever it takes to fix the radio problem, build a tower, and get it right. Maybe be sure all buildings are handicap access facilities, buy a couple of ambulances, do something for the people of the county. Build splash pads in Bulls Gap, Surgoinsville, Clinch, Mooresburg or play- ground equipment. Help humane society maybe buy a truck and start a county animal control. Help fire departments, put a roof on sheriff’s offices, contact other counties to see what they are doing to recruit new businesses. I personally hate committees, but form one with commissioners and successful business leaders to help decide what to do with the money.”