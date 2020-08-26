ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County Commissioner and Budget Committee Chairman John Metz announced Tuesday morning he is resigning from the commission effective Oct. 31.
Metz didn’t offer an official reason for his resignation, except to say he discussed it with his family before making the decision and “they are happy about it.”
“They’ve seen how serious I take it and how stressful it is on me,” Metz told the Times New on Tuesday.
Metz was clearly frustrated by some of the decisions made by the full county commission Monday which increased the budget deficit and depleted the $1.176 million Hawkins County is receiving via Gov. Bill Lee’s one-time COVID-19 emergency Local Support Grant (LSG).
Metz had recommended holding a workshop to establish priorities for spending the LSG funds.
Instead, the commission has already spent most of that money by approving piecemeal funding requests, which by the end of Monday’s meeting had depleted the LSG to approximately $89,000.
“You can’t make financial decisions with emotions or you go broke,” Metz said. “Facts and solid data are meaningless.”
Fellow District 5 Commissioner Mark DeWitte said the Hawkins County Commission will suffer due to Metz’s resignation.
“His combination of business sense and common sense is a rare thing,” DeWitte said. “No other single commissioner can match it, and no other commissioner has the knowledge of the budget and the budgeting process that John has. No one has put as much work into making sure the budget was the best it could be.”
DeWitte added, “I do, however, understand his reasoning behind the decision. All that planning and hard work can be torn completely down by just a few members. None of us do it for the small amount we’re paid, of course, but we do it to make the county better. John has fought to make the county better, and I know it’s been a constant battle.”
Metz was in his 10th year on the county commission. His vacated seat expires Aug. 31, 2022.