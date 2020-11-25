ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Commission seat vacancy created by the resignation last month of District 5 Commissioner John Metz will stay open another month after the commission deadlocked 10-10 in three consecutive votes to appoint a replacement.
District 5 is the city of Rogersville. All Hawkins County Commission seats come back up for election in 2022.
The two nominees to fill Metz's seat were Jason Roach, who was nominated by District 5 Commissioner Glenda Davis, and Mark Linkous, who was nominated by District 7 Commissioner Mike Herrell.
Roach is in his first year as principal at Rogersville Middle School. He previously served as principal at Mooresburg Elementary for four years and taught social studies before that.
Roach was also a member of the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment and deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom 2004-05, achieving the rank of sergeant.
“I think I can bring a little bit of a different point of view," Roach told the commission. "Although I've not had an opportunity to serve in an elected position before, I served with the state working on different social studies standards and things like that, and I also served as a pastor for about 10 years where I led a lot of business meetings. While I no longer serve in the ministry, that certainly helped shape who I am today.”
Mark Linkous served four years as a county commissioner before his unsuccessful attempt in the county mayor election of 2018. He also spent 10 years in the Army working in supply logistics, where he managed more than $1 billion worth of equipment.
Linkous retired from Eastman Chemical Co., where he worked more than 26 years. His last position was as training coordinator. Linkous noted that a program he started on the Solid Waste Committee of trading in used trucks for new was a big money saver for the county.
“I was the chairman of the Solid Waste Committee, and I think we did save the county a whole lot of money,” Linkous said. “When I was on there, we were spending over $80,000 per year just to fix the trucks. … After I was off the commission, they asked me if I'd stay in for a while until they found somebody to take over that spot, and I did do that for the county. I've served this county in every possible way, and I continue to serve it.”
Commissioners who voted for Roach were: Mark DeWitte, Keith Gibson, Valarie Goins, Nancy Barker, Bob Edens, Tom Kern, Glenda Davis, Hannah Speaks, George Bridwell and Larry Clonce,
Commissioners who voted for Linkous were: Danny Alvis, Syble Vaughan-Trent, Charles Housewright, Dawson Fields, Jeff Barrett, Mike Herrell, Donnie Talley, Charles Thacker, Rick Brewer and Raymond Jessee.
The commission is scheduled to meet in regular session on Dec. 21 at 6 p.m. and will attempt to fill the vacancy at that time.
Metz, who had served 10 years on the commission and as Budget Committee chairman for the past two years, announced his resignation in September shortly after the late August commission meeting when the budget was approved.
Although Metz didn't publicly state why he resigned, he had been adamantly opposed to the manor with which the majority of commissioners chose to spend the $1.17 million state COVID relief funds awarded to Hawkins County.
Metz stated during commission meetings he felt that a workshop should have been held to determine the best way to utilize those funds for all taxpayers. Metz was also opposed to using $500,000 of the COVID relief fund to help pay for extension of water services to approximately 30 home owners in the Carters Valley community.